    Money laundering: ED at residences of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, officials linked to AAP

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations connected to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of a money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) tendering process.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on Tuesday at the residences of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary and individuals associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of a money laundering investigation. The raids covered a total of 12 locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Among those targeted were Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's personal secretary, and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) member Shalabh Kumar, along with others connected to the AAP.

    In addition to Bibhav and Shalabh, ED officials raided the home of AAP treasurer ND Gupta, who is also a member of the party in the Rajya Sabha. The money laundering probe centres on alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the DJB, with the ED examining two cases based on FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government.

    According to the CBI FIR, DJB officials favoured a particular company in awarding contracts worth Rs 38 crore for the supply and installation of electromagnetic flow metres. The company allegedly did not meet technical eligibility criteria and secured the bid through the submission of forged documents.

    More details awaited

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
