    Money laundering case: Madras HC dismisses TN minister Senthil Balaji's bail plea

    Senior counsel NR Elango, representing Balaji, argued that his client was still in need of medical treatment following a bypass surgery, and therefore, should be granted bail to receive further care. Elango cited medical reports from Stanley Hospital indicating that Balaji's health remained at risk.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    The Madras High Court on Thursday (October 19) rejected the bail plea of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who is currently under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money laundering case. This decision comes after the court had reserved orders on a petition filed by the DMK, seeking bail for Balaji.

    Furthermore, he highlighted Balaji's consistent filing of income tax returns for the last decade, suggesting his innocence and alleging ulterior motives behind his arrest.

    In response, senior counsel ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the ED, contended that evidence from a seized pen drive revealed Balaji's involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam where he purportedly received Rs 67.75 crore from the public in exchange for job promises within the state transport corporation.

    Sundaresan argued that bail should only be granted when there are insufficient facilities in prison or government hospitals, which was not the case. Principal Sessions Judge S Alli had previously denied bail on medical grounds, and Balaji had undergone a bypass surgery before being taken into ED custody.

    The arrest of V Senthil Balaji occurred on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case tied to the cash-for-jobs scam, a scheme that took place during his tenure as the transport minister in the previous AIADMK regime.

    Following his arrest, Balaji underwent bypass surgery at a private hospital. Upon completion of his treatment, he was placed in judicial custody by Principal Sessions Judge S Alli. Multiple bail applications had been rejected before this latest ruling, and the ED had already filed a charge-sheet against him.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
