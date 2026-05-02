I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel walked out of Tihar Jail after being granted bail in a money laundering case on April 30. His release came after completing formalities, including furnishing a bank guarantee for the bail bonds.

Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Director Vinesh Chandel, who was granted bail in a money laundering case on April 30, walked out of Tihar Jail in the national capital on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chandel was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail after completing the formalities following the court's bail order. He had been in judicial custody in connection with the money laundering case.

Representing I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel, Advocate Abhishek Mishra said that the bail conditions in the case were "fairly simple" and that the release process was completed after verification of the required documents.

Mishra stated that the court had directed the furnishing of bail bonds for a certain amount, following which a bank guarantee was submitted. "The terms and conditions for the bail were fairly simple. Bail bonds had to be furnished for a certain amount. We furnished a bank guarantee for the same. It was sent for verification on April 30, and today it was cleared. So the arrestee is out now," he said.

Chandel, who was granted bail in a money laundering case on April 30, was released from Tihar Jail in Delhi after completion of formalities.

Earlier Bail Plea Rejected

Earlier on April 27, his bail was rejected by the court, holding that interim bail in offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot be granted as a matter of routine and must be supported by compelling, immediate, and exceptional circumstances.

Emphasising the strict statutory framework, the court observed that the rigours of Section 45 of the PMLA cannot be diluted by resorting to interim relief in the absence of demonstrably urgent grounds.

The court had made these observations while dismissing an interim bail application filed by IPAC Director and co-founder Vinesh Kumar Chandel, who is accused in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court noted that while humanitarian considerations were invoked, they must meet a high threshold of urgency and necessity, particularly in serious economic offences.

Rejecting the plea, the court had observed that the accused had relied on the medical condition of his 74-year-old mother, stated to be suffering from dementia. However, the material placed on record did not disclose any sudden or life-threatening medical emergency requiring his immediate presence.

The court remarked that dementia is a chronic and progressive condition, and the documents filed did not indicate any acute crisis that could not be managed through appropriate care and assistance.

Arrest and Investigation Details

A court had remanded I-PAC Director and co-founder Vinesh Chandel to 14 days' judicial custody on April 23, 2026, after he was arrested in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged case of coal pilferage. (ANI)