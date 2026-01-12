MP CM Mohan Yadav participated in a mass Surya Namaskar program in Bhopal to celebrate National Youth Day. He performed asanas with students and paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, hailing him as an inspiration for youth and a global voice for Sanatan Dharma.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday participated in the state-level mass Surya Namaskar program held in Bhopal to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. CM Yadav performed Suya Namaskar along with the students at Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School in the state capital on the occasion.

CM Yadav Hails Vivekananda's Legacy

"Swami Vivekananda is known across the nation and globe by the name of Eternal Youth. He had hoisted the flag of the culture of Sanatan Dharma at Vishva Dharma Sammelan (World Religion Conference). He also highlighted India's characteristics at the global stage. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is being celebrated in a different way across the entire country today," the Chief Minister said.

Additionally, CM Yadav emphasised that Vivekananda guided the world towards welfare through his spiritual energy, philosophy, and profound thoughts. "On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a source of inspiration for the youth, I offer my heartfelt tributes and extend my greetings on National Youth Day. He guided the world towards welfare through his spiritual energy, philosophy, and profound thoughts. He inspired the youth to contribute to nation-building by making them aware of their boundless inner strength. I offer tribute at his feet," CM said in a post on X.

About National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda

The National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Divas is celebrated on January 12 every year in commemoration of the great spiritual leader, philosopher and thinker Swami Vivekananda, whose unwavering belief in the potential of youth continues to resonate deeply with young citizens of the country, as per the release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism. (ANI)