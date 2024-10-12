Mohan Bhagwat highlights issues faced by Bangladesh Hindus, comments on doctor's murder in West Bengal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the doctor's murder in Kolkata during his Vijayadashami address. He called for unity, appealed to the government for help, and warned against forces hindering the nation's progress.

Nagpur. RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed workers during the Vijayadashami celebrations on Saturday. During this, he gave a message of staying united by mentioning the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. He lashed out at CM Mamata Banerjee over the case of rape and murder of a woman doctor on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Mohan Bhagwat said, "What happened at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata is shameful. But, this is not an isolated incident. We should be alert. Such incidents should not be allowed to happen. Attempts were made to save the criminals. The investigation was delayed. The nexus of crime, politics, and toxic culture is ruining us."

10 Key Points of Mohan Bhagwat's Speech

1- An oppressive fundamentalist nature exists in Bangladesh. The sword of danger hangs over the heads of minorities, including Hindus.

2- Bhagwat said, "What happened in Bangladesh? There may be some immediate reasons for this, but those who are concerned will discuss it. The tradition of atrocities against Hindus was repeated there due to anarchy. For the first time, Hindus united and took to the streets for their safety."

3-"They need help from Hindus all over the world. The Indian government should help them. Being weak is a crime. If we are weak, we are inviting atrocities. Wherever we are, we need to be united and strong."

4- On the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' being accepted in the world, Mohan Bhagwat said, "India's global prestige is at its peak. The country is in a strong strategic position."

5- India is now a stronger and more respected country. Its global credibility is increasing.

6- The country is progressing in all areas. Social understanding is developing. Peaceful elections have been held in areas like Kashmir. This has enhanced India's reputation.

7- The country is progressing. In such a situation, conspiracies are being hatched to disrupt and destabilize the country. Evil forces are trying to derail India's progress. We have to be careful of these.

8- Yoga is becoming a global trend. Its basic principles are gaining widespread popularity. India's current approach to environmental issues is being adopted worldwide.

9- Our society is very large and diverse. Sometimes people try to present diversity as division, so as to provoke people. To create such an environment that destroys the trust of society.

10- Dharma is the essence of India, not religion. Who are we? We call ourselves 'Hindus' because this Dharma is universal. It belongs to everyone. We have neither discovered it nor given it to anyone, but only identified it. Therefore we call it Hinduism. This is the religion of humanity.

