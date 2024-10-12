Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohan Bhagwat highlights issues faced by Bangladesh Hindus, comments on doctor's murder in West Bengal

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the doctor's murder in Kolkata during his Vijayadashami address. He called for unity, appealed to the government for help, and warned against forces hindering the nation's progress.

    Mohan Bhagwat highlights issues faced by Bangladesh Hindus, comments on doctor's murder in West Bengal AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Nagpur. RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed workers during the Vijayadashami celebrations on Saturday. During this, he gave a message of staying united by mentioning the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. He lashed out at CM Mamata Banerjee over the case of rape and murder of a woman doctor on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

    Mohan Bhagwat said, "What happened at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata is shameful. But, this is not an isolated incident. We should be alert. Such incidents should not be allowed to happen. Attempts were made to save the criminals. The investigation was delayed. The nexus of crime, politics, and toxic culture is ruining us."

    10 Key Points of Mohan Bhagwat's Speech

    1- An oppressive fundamentalist nature exists in Bangladesh. The sword of danger hangs over the heads of minorities, including Hindus.

    2- Bhagwat said, "What happened in Bangladesh? There may be some immediate reasons for this, but those who are concerned will discuss it. The tradition of atrocities against Hindus was repeated there due to anarchy. For the first time, Hindus united and took to the streets for their safety."

    3-"They need help from Hindus all over the world. The Indian government should help them. Being weak is a crime. If we are weak, we are inviting atrocities. Wherever we are, we need to be united and strong."

    4- On the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' being accepted in the world, Mohan Bhagwat said, "India's global prestige is at its peak. The country is in a strong strategic position."

    5- India is now a stronger and more respected country. Its global credibility is increasing.

    6- The country is progressing in all areas. Social understanding is developing. Peaceful elections have been held in areas like Kashmir. This has enhanced India's reputation.

    7- The country is progressing. In such a situation, conspiracies are being hatched to disrupt and destabilize the country. Evil forces are trying to derail India's progress. We have to be careful of these.

    8- Yoga is becoming a global trend. Its basic principles are gaining widespread popularity. India's current approach to environmental issues is being adopted worldwide.

    9- Our society is very large and diverse. Sometimes people try to present diversity as division, so as to provoke people. To create such an environment that destroys the trust of society.

    10- Dharma is the essence of India, not religion. Who are we? We call ourselves 'Hindus' because this Dharma is universal. It belongs to everyone. We have neither discovered it nor given it to anyone, but only identified it. Therefore we call it Hinduism. This is the religion of humanity.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Film piracy: THIS is how 'Tamilrockers' members hid cameras in theatres to film newly released movies dmn

    Film piracy: THIS is how 'Tamilrockers' members hid cameras in theatres to film newly released movies

    Mysuru Darbhanga express derailment in Tamil Nadu: Signal mismatch blamed for collision AJR

    Mysuru-Darbhanga express derailment in Tamil Nadu: Signal mismatch blamed for collision

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH) shk

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH)

    INTERESTING! THIS UP village mourn Ravana's death while rest of India burns effigies dmn

    INTERESTING! THIS UP village mourn Ravana's death while rest of India burns effigies

    Woman 'fed up' with daughter hires hitman, only to find out he was her lover; here's what happened next AJR

    Woman 'fed up' with daughter hires hitman, only to find out he was her lover; here's what happened next

    Recent Stories

    Film piracy: THIS is how 'Tamilrockers' members hid cameras in theatres to film newly released movies dmn

    Film piracy: THIS is how 'Tamilrockers' members hid cameras in theatres to film newly released movies

    Gadar director Anil Sharma announces his new film 'Vanvaas' on Dussehra, calls it 'Kalyug Ka Ramayana' NTI

    Gadar director Anil Sharma announces his new film 'Vanvaas' on Dussehra, calls it 'Kalyug Ka Ramayana'

    Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba rides a meme wave after grand Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch! RTM

    Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba rides a meme wave after grand Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch!

    Mysuru Darbhanga express derailment in Tamil Nadu: Signal mismatch blamed for collision AJR

    Mysuru-Darbhanga express derailment in Tamil Nadu: Signal mismatch blamed for collision

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH) shk

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon