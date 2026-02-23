TN BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad alleged PM Modi's Madurai visit will end the 'corrupt' DMK govt. He accused CM Stalin of corruption, failing law and order, and misappropriating temple funds, predicting an NDA victory in upcoming polls.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Madurai on March 1 is set to mark the decisive end of the ruling DMK government. Prasad accused the DMK administration of "corruption" and alleged it has acted as an "obedient tool" for tainted ministers and officials, leaving Tamil Nadu with a debt of Rs 10.50 lakh crore. He further alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin has compromised law and order, turning the state into a haven for terror elements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Prime Minister Modi's arrival in Madurai will decisively end the corrupt DMK regime, which has shamelessly served as the obedient tool of tainted ministers, officials, and politicians, plunging Tamil Nadu into a staggering debt of Rs 10.50 lakh crore. It will dispatch Chief Minister Stalin back home, the very leader who has shattered law and order, instilling fear and transforming our state into a haven for terror elements," Prasad said. "In the forthcoming assembly elections, the people of Tamil Nadu will resoundingly reject the DMK government for failing to honour its election promises, casting their votes instead for the AIADMK-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance," he added.

BJP alleges 'unparalleled' corruption

Prasad accused the DMK government of systematic corruption, claiming over Rs 1,000 crore has been misappropriated from Hindu temples under the HR&CE Department. "The DMK administration stands as an unparalleled exemplar of corruption worldwide. Chief Minister Stalin continues to shield his scandal-ridden ministers. Over the past five years, this regime has brazenly imprinted corruption even on the sacred consecrations of temples under the HR&CE Department. Through calculated, systematic malfeasance, over Rs 1,000 crore has been siphoned from Hindu temples," Prasad added.

He also stated that, "In 4,332 temples, kumbabhishekams were performed using public funds and the devout contributions of the Hindu community, yet this government, without a shred of shame, indulged in graft while boastfully claiming credit. Periyar (E.V. Ramasamy) may have railed against deities, but DMK's Chief Minister Stalin, Minister Sekar Babu, and their appointed trustees have gone further: they have deceived the divine itself. Soon, they will face the inexorable justice that divine retribution brings."

'DMK has forfeited its moral authority to govern'

"By obstructing the lighting of the sacred Karthigai Deepam at Madurai's Thiruparankundram Temple, a grievous affront, the DMK has forfeited its moral authority to govern Tamil Nadu. Every woman in Tamil Nadu now lights a lamp daily before Lord Murugan in her home, fervently praying for Him to punish this unrelenting darkness of DMK rule and consign it to oblivion. The DMK, which has ravaged women's lives through its TASMAC liquor plunder, severing sacred thaalis, will no longer receive a single vote from Tamil Nadu's women," Prasad stated further.

'DMK trying to buy votes'

He further accused DMK, stating that gripped by the terror of electoral defeat, the DMK withheld the promised Pongal gifts over the past five years, swindling the people out of Rs 8,000, only relenting to disburse Rs 5,000 after the BJP's relentless exposure and demands.

"Tamil Nadu's women will shatter the DMK's cynical ploy to buy votes with this paltry Rs 5,000. Even if they dangle Rs 1 lakh per vote or Rs 5 lakh per household, our resolute women have sworn before the Almighty to withhold their support and ensure the DMK's downfall," Prasad siad.

'Double-engine governance will forge a new Tamil Nadu'

He asserted that the double-engine governance of Prime Minister Modi and Edappadi Palaniswami will forge a Tamil Nadu free from DMK's grip, steering our beleaguered people onto the path of true progress. He emphasised that it will empower every family's children, students and youth to become economically prosperous and triumphant citizens.

"The DMK delusions of reclaiming power through lavish freebies and renewed deceptions will crumble. No alliances forged, no theatrics staged, can save this sinking ship; the upcoming assembly elections will deliver that irrefutable verdict," Prasad added. (ANI)