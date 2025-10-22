Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla hailed the positive conversation held between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump on the occasion of Diwali and underscored that the call signified warmth of ties between the two leaders.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday hailed the positive conversation held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the occasion of Diwali and underscored that the call signified warmth of ties between the two leaders. Speaking to ANI, the Former Foreign Secretary said about the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and President Trump a 'good sign'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“This is a sign of very good connect between the two leaders. I've always maintained that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump enjoyed the best of relations. They have a very strong chemistry between them that dates back to the times of Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump, and that connect has remained intact despite the ups and downs of the relationship.”

Reflecting upon the India-US ties, he noted, “Today I think we are seeing, that relationship going back to its past highs. I sense that, you know, there is a very, very strong conversation on issues like the trade deal. There is obviously a possibility that we should be able to take it to a logical conclusion and I think the hope is that the relationship will be back on track...”

He further told ANI that once the hurdles in the relationship between New Delhi and Washington are out, there would be "a lot of things the two sides can do... The QUAD Summit is also due to take place in India; that would enable the possibility of President Trump visiting India and there are a lot of other opportunities that would be on the anvil that would become available once these hurdles are out of the way."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked United States President Donald Trump for his Diwali greetings, following a telephonic conversation between the two leaders on the occasion of the festival of lights.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," PM Modi wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Tuesday (local time) and extended his warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans on the occasion.

During initial remarks, the US President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.

"Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation...He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years," the US President added.

A number of senior officials from the Trump Administration were present during the event, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Ambassador of the US to India Sergio Gor.

A delegation of prominent Indian-American business leaders also attended the ceremony, reflecting the growing engagement of the Indian diaspora in US-India ties.

The celebration at the White House underscores the cultural significance of Diwali in American society and the close ties between the United States and India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)