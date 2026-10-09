AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges BJP transferred two IAS officers who probed health and rice scams in Delhi. He claims this proves PM Modi's anti-corruption slogan 'Na khaunga, na khaane dunga' is a 'blatant lie' and that the BJP punishes honesty.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the BJP government in Delhi had transferred two IAS officers who had taken action in connection with the alleged medicine procurement and rice procurement scams, questioning the government's anti-corruption credentials and claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Na khaunga, na khaane dunga” slogan was a “blatant lie”.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said IAS officer Rupesh Thakur had played a key role in getting an FIR registered with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the alleged Rs 650-crore health scam, while IAS officer Prashant Goyal, as Commissioner of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, had taken action against Additional Commissioner Arun Jha in connection with the alleged rice scam.

AAP Names Officers, Details Allegations

Bharadwaj wrote on X, “IAS officer Rupesh Thakur, who played a key role in getting an FIR registered with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the ₹650 crore health scam in the Delhi Government, has been transferred. This makes it clear that what Modi Ji says, ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khaane Dunga’ (Neither will I indulge in corruption, nor will I allow anyone else to do so), is completely false.” Rupesh kr Thakur IAS who was instrumental in ACB FIR in 650 Cr Health Scam of Delhi Govt has been transferred. “Na Khaunga , Na Khane Dunga” - is a lie https://t.co/IQcPq7fA9W — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 8, 2026

He further stated, “IAS officer Prashant Goyal was the Commissioner of the Food and Civil Supplies Department. The department’s Additional Commissioner Arun Jha sidelined him to carry out the rice scam. Prashant Goyal issued a show-cause notice to Arun Jha and got him suspended. Arun Jha stated in writing that he was acting on the instructions of Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Now Commissioner Prashant Goyal has been transferred. This BJP Government punishes those who take action against corruption.”

Broader Accusations and Calls for Investigation

The AAP said the transfers were part of a transfer list issued on Thursday.

During the 1.5-year tenure of the Rekha Gupta government, the AAP has strongly targeted the BJP over the alleged health and rice procurement scams, as well as the bicycle procurement scam. The issues were also raised in the Delhi Assembly, where AAP MLAs had sought a discussion on the matters. However, according to the AAP, the BJP government was not willing to allow a discussion. The party also said an AAP delegation had met the Lieutenant Governor seeking an impartial investigation into the alleged scams. (ANI)