    'Modiji, please visit Manipur...' martial arts fighter's emotional appeal goes viral (WATCH)

    A circulating video featuring Chungreng Koren, a mixed martial arts fighter from Manipur, captures his emotional plea to PM Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and address the ethnic violence plaguing the region. Koren describes the dire conditions faced by residents of the state

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    A video has been doing the rounds on social media featuring Chungreng Koren, a mixed martial arts fighter hailing from Manipur. The footage shows a visibly emotional Koren addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to visit Manipur to help quell the ethnic violence plaguing the region.

    The video, whose authenticity is yet to be verified, purportedly depicts Koren speaking out after a bout at the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) event. In his impassioned plea, Koren describes the dire situation in Manipur, where violence has persisted for almost a year, resulting in numerous casualties and displacing thousands of people. 

    He paints a grim picture of relief camps struggling with shortages of essential supplies like food and water, exacerbating the suffering of those affected by the conflict. Additionally, Koren highlights the disruption to education, particularly for children, and the overall uncertainty regarding the future of the state.

    Youth Congress president Srinivas BV amplified Koren's message by sharing the video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing a sentiment of solidarity with the people of Manipur. He suggests that greater involvement from Prime Minister Modi could potentially alleviate the suffering endured by residents of the state.

    Despite the widespread circulation of the video, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has yet to issue an official response to the plea made by Koren and echoed by Srinivas BV.

    The ethnic violence in Manipur, which began in May of the previous year, has had devastating consequences, claiming the lives of over 200 individuals and displacing nearly 50,000 people. According to officials, the situation has deteriorated into a state of anarchy, with underground militant groups gaining renewed support amidst the turmoil.

    The root of the violence can be traced back to tensions stemming from a "Tribal Solidarity March," which saw protests in the hill districts against the Meitei community's demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis, comprising the majority of Manipur's population and primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, have found themselves at odds with the tribals, including the Nagas and Kukis, who predominantly inhabit the hill districts.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
