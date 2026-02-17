PM Modi and French President Macron inaugurated the India-France Innovation Forum 2026 in Mumbai. They jointly declared 2026 as the 'India-France Year of Innovation' to celebrate their strong partnership in technology and shared values.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday inaugurated the India-France Innovation Forum 2026 in Mumbai, calling it a celebration of a strong partnership, shared values, and collaboration between the two countries in innovation and technology. He added that he and French President Macron have decided to celebrate 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation, calling it a shared commitment. Addressing the India-France Innovation Forum, PM Modi said, "Today, two of the world's biggest innovation hubs are coming together. When we talk about India and France, our relationship is not just about innovation, but also about trust and shared values. With this very thought, President Macron and I have decided to celebrate the year 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation. This is not just our celebration, but also a shared commitment."

A Shared Commitment to Innovation

He added that under India Innovates 2026 in France, top Indian tech startups will showcase solutions to global challenges in health, climate, and security. "This is a very special year for India-France relations. People-to-people exchanges will deepen, and industry-to-industry partnerships will expand. In June 2026, under India Innovates 2026 in France, we will showcase to the world the best Indian tech startups that are creating solutions to global challenges like health, climate, and security," he said.

India's Thriving Innovation Landscape

He highlighted India's growing startup ecosystem, saying that thanks to the Startup India programme, the country has become the world's third-largest startup hub, with the number of unicorns rising from four in 2014 to over 120 today. "From India's vibrant startup ecosystem to its world-class research labs, a new spirit of 'can-do' optimism is emerging. Thanks to the Startup India programme, the country has, in just one decade, become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. In 2014, India was home to only four unicorns; today, that number has surged to over 120," he said.

Prime Minister said India's Atal Innovation Mission, completing a decade on February 24, has become one of the largest grassroots innovation initiatives globally, engaging over 10 million student innovators through more than 10,000 Tinkering Labs. He added that the government is working to expand innovation across sectors like AI, biotech, clean energy, textiles, and infrastructure, while also promoting women-led research and entrepreneurship. "Our Atal Innovation Mission will complete a decade on February 24th. In this time, it has become one of the largest grassroots innovation missions in the world. Our more than 10,000 Tinkering Labs are working with over 10 million student innovators today. More than 100 incubators and several EdTech startups are also associated with this mission. I would also like to make a special request to all the industry captains present here today that you must definitely join the Atal Innovation Mission," he said.

He mentioned that, "The journey towards a developed India needs the engine of innovation. Therefore, in this year's budget, we have also laid emphasis on strengthening the innovation ecosystem. To strengthen content creation, content creator labs will be created in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges. We are working on mission mode in AI, quantum, biotech, semiconductor and clean energy. Along with this, we will promote innovation in every sector, like textiles, chemicals, sports goods, precision tools, electronics, and infrastructure. We are very proud that India is becoming a shining example of women-led research and innovation."