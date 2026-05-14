CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to develop a model village for agriculture in each block of Uttarakhand. The plan aims to strengthen the rural economy by promoting local crops, modern farming, and ensuring higher income for farmers.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday, during a meeting of the Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Marketing Board held at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, directed officials to select one village from each development block and develop it as a model village in the fields of agriculture and horticulture. The objective is to strengthen the rural economy through local resources, traditional knowledge, and modern farming practices.

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The Chief Minister instructed officials to study the geographical conditions, climate, soil quality, and local requirements of every region to identify which fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products can be cultivated more effectively in specific areas. He said that planned efforts based on the unique characteristics of each region can help Uttarakhand establish a new identity in the fields of agriculture and horticulture.

Three-Year Action Plan for Farmer Prosperity

The Chief Minister directed the Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Marketing Board to prepare a detailed three-year action plan and emphasised that the interests of farmers must remain the top priority in all schemes. He said special efforts should be made to increase agricultural production, reduce farming costs, and ensure higher income for farmers.

Advanced Training and Technological Support

He also directed that large-scale agricultural seminars and training programmes for farmers be organised across the state with the support of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology and other institutions. Through these programmes, farmers should be provided with advanced agricultural technologies, improved farming methods, and high-quality plants, seeds, and fertilisers.

Promoting Agricultural Diversification

The Chief Minister particularly stressed promoting the cultivation of oilseed crops such as mustard, sesame, sunflower, and soybean. He said farmers should be made aware of the benefits of these crops to encourage agricultural diversification and provide better economic returns.

Enhancing Infrastructure and Market Access

He also instructed officials to promote the use of biogas plants and solar-powered pumps. The Chief Minister said farmers should be provided with every possible support in marketing their produce, along with training and facilities for digital sales platforms. He further emphasised that special efforts should be made to promote organic farming in the state. Officials were directed to ensure that the benefits of research and technological innovations directly reach farmers. (ANI)