PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has slammed MK Stalin's rule as the worst in Tamil Nadu's history, citing administrative decay, lack of safety, widespread drug sales, 7,000 murders, and negative agricultural growth under the DMK regime.

Ramadoss Slams DMK Government Discussing the PMK's Youth Wing general body meeting, Ramadoss alleged that the state has suffered through five years of administrative decay, highlighting a deplorable decline in the safety of women and children. He claimed that widespread drug sales were the government's primary failure. He also claimed that approximately 7,000 murders took place during the DMK's current regime. Furthermore, he claimed that the southern state recorded negative agricultural growth during this period."PMK's Youth Wing general body meeting was conducted in Chennai today. We have passed resolutions opposing the DMK government and supporting the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. The last 5 years have seen the worst administration in Tamil Nadu. 12 CMs have ruled Tamil Nadu, but MK Stalin's rule has been the worst. He is surrounded by 3-4 bureaucrats and 4 businessmen. Corruption, collection and commission are at the root of everything in the state. Social justice has been buried deep because of the DMK. The state of safety of women and children is deplorable. The biggest failure of the DMK government is that people are selling drugs everywhere in the state. There have been 7000 murders in the state during this government. Agricultural growth in the state has been negative. His empty schemes will not reach the people," said Ramados. 2026 Election Predictions The PMK President also declared that in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the DMK will win seats in single-digit numbers, while the AIADMK alliance will win more than 200 seats. Moreover, the PMK leader declared that the DMK would be the biggest loser in the state Assembly election, claiming that the party's traditional vote share would shift toward Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party."DMK won elections because the Opposition was fragmented, but today we have a stronger Opposition alliance. MK Stalin has failed to fulfil his promises. In the assembly elections, DMK will get seats in single numbers. Our alliance will get more than 200 seats. Today, people are angry with the DMK. I am doubly angry with them as they tried to interfere in my DMK. They want to fragmentise the opposition by creating confusion. PMK can't be broken. We are more resurgent than before," said Ramados."I see a large share of DMK votes will go to Vijay's party, and that will create a bigger victory for our alliance. DMK will be the biggest loser," added Ramados. Alliance Dynamics BJP's Take on DMK-Congress Ties Earlier, ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party described the Indian National Congress as a burden on the ruling DMK-led alliance in the state. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy said, "I have been saying this: the DMK feels that the Congress is waste luggage, and ... as happened in the entire country, like how Mamata Banerjee did, how the Aam Aadmi did, the DMK is feeling the same way: that the party in Tamil Nadu has also become very weak." Thirupathy referred to the decision by the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party to decouple from their INDIA ally, the Congress, for elections. Congress Affirms Alliance Strength However, Congress MP from the Tamil Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, Karti Chidambaram, told ANI that his party's partnership with the DMK is intact and that they will fight the upcoming election unitedly to defeat the opposition AIADMK-BJP alliance. "See, the alliance is intact. We are part of the INDIA alliance; we lead the INDIA alliance nationally, and the DMK leads the INDIA alliance in Tamil Nadu," he said. We are part of the INDIA alliance; we lead the INDIA alliance nationally, and the DMK leads the INDIA alliance in Tamil Nadu," he said. (ANI)