Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin led tributes for DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth on his death anniversary, calling him a 'dear friend'. Leaders from DMDK, BJP, and DMK, including Premalatha Vijayakanth and L Murugan, also paid their respects.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday paid tribute to the DMDK founder, Captain Vijayakanth, on his second death anniversary. Referring to Vijayakanth as his "dear friend," MK Stalin said that he "earned the boundless love" of the Tamil people.

"Captain Vijayakanth Remembrance Day With immense compassion for the poor, through his noble heart that helped everyone, he earned the boundless love of the Tamil people--my dear friend, the founder of DMDK, Captain Mr Vijayakanth. I remember his good deeds," Stalin said in a post on X. 'கேப்டன்' விஜயகாந்த் நினைவுநாள் ஏழை மக்கள் மீது பெரும் பரிவு கொண்டு, அனைவருக்கும் உதவும் தன் உயர்ந்த உள்ளத்தால் தமிழ் மக்களின் அளவில்லாத அன்பைப் பெற்ற எனது அருமை நண்பர் - தே.மு.தி.க. நிறுவனர் கேப்டன் திரு. விஜயகாந்த் அவர்களின் நற்பணிகளை நினைவுகூர்கிறேன். pic.twitter.com/2EEMvo9sfd — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) December 28, 2025

Political leaders pay homage

Earlier, DMDK President Premalatha Vijayakanth paid her respects to her husband in Chennai. Union Minister L. Murugan, Former Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping and senior TN BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan was also present on the occasion.

Paying tribute to the late DMDK founder Vijayakanth, Union Minister L Murugan said, "He always worked for the downtrodden. He always thought about others who worked with him... He was a role model to everyone... His legacy will continue."

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin also joined in to pay tribute to Vijayakanth.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Vijayakanth always considered her as his sister, as she paid emotional tribute to him. "He would always call me his sister, Thangachi... In 2014, he intensified the victory of PM Modi. PM Modi Modiji was also very affectionate towards him... We are pleased to pay homage to him," she said.

Vijayakanth died on December 28, 2023, due to COVID-19 and prolonged illness.

Vijayakanth's career in film and politics

Vijayakanth has acted in more than 150 films and is known for action movies. As a Nadigar Sangam president, President Vijayakanth helped cinema artists.

Vijayakanth founded his party in 2005 called 'Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhgam'.

Electoral performance

n the 2011 State Elections, Vijayakanth DMDK won 26 seats from 41 contested seats and became the principal opposition.

DMDK contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election in alliance with the NDA. The party secured 14 seats in that election. However, the party fought the 2016 General election in alliance with the left-aligned People's Welfare Front alliance but performed poorly in the election, not winning even a single constituency and losing deposits in the majority of its seats. (ANI)