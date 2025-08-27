BJP leader CR Kesavan questioned whether Stalin would acknowledge Ganesh Chaturthi, citing past DMK controversies regarding Hindu festivals and alleged derogatory remarks about Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav criticized NDA, predicting their electoral defeat.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Chief Minister MK Stalin MK participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' on Wednesday, August 27 alongside Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Union Minister L Murugan took a swipe at Stalin, questioning his presence. “I don't know which language he will speak in Bihar. Even if he speaks English, it will reflect his colonial mindset. Our prime minister is erasing the colonial mindset, and we are promoting our Indian culture and tradition. So, if he chooses to speak in English there, the local people will still translate it into Hindi. What is the use of his participation in the rally in Bihar?” Murugan told ANI. BJP Leader CR Kesavan asked whether Stalin would wish the people of Bihar on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Will MK Stalin, who is joining Rahul Gandhi on his 'Samvidhan Badnaam Yatra,' wish the people of Bihar on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi? Because MK Stalin, in the past, has always avoided Tamil people wishing on Hindu festivals. But more importantly, what will be on the minds of the people of Bihar about how senior DMK leaders have previously propagated 'badnaam Bihar' and the way senior DMK leaders have insulted the dignity of the people of Bihar," Kesavan told ANI.



Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday took potshots at the ruling (National Democratic Alliance) in Bihar, terming it "Nahi Denge Adhikar", stating that the alliance will fail to secure a majority in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, “The full form of NDA is 'Nahi Denge Adhikar'... People are supporting us. The way 'vote chori' is occurring, the public is aware and will protect their votes. BJP-NDA will fail in the upcoming elections...” Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, along with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, undertook their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Supaul.