Pongal and Thirukkural Week Celebrations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in Pongal celebrations in Chennai today, where he also distributed Kitchen appliances to the attendees.

Earlier on the same day, the Chief Minister also announced statewide celebrations of Thirukkural Week in January, reaffirming the state government's commitment to promoting Tamil language, literature and culture. Sharing a post on X, the Chief Minister said the celebrations were being organised in line with an announcement made during the silver jubilee of the Statue of Wisdom established by Muthamil Arignar at Kanyakumari pier.

குமரி முனையில் முத்தமிழறிஞர் நிறுவிய #StatueOfWisdom-இன் வெள்ளிவிழாக் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் அறிவித்ததற்கிணங்க, ஜனவரி மாதம் தமிழ்நாடெங்கும் #குறள்_வார_விழா கொண்டாட்டங்கள்! 38 மாவட்டங்களிலும் குறள் ஓவியம், குறள் ஒப்பித்தல், இசை நிகழ்ச்சி, பட்டிமன்றங்கள், தமிழோசை, அரசு ஊழியர் - ஆசிரியர்… pic.twitter.com/psrLFyaYrh — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) January 10, 2026

"In accordance with the announcement made during the silver jubilee celebrations of the #StatueOfWisdom established by Muthamil Arignar at Kanyakumari pier, #kurrll_vaar_villlaa celebrations across Tamil Nadu in the month of January! Events including Kural painting, Kural recitation, music performances, seminars, Tamil music, a Kural teacher conference with participation from government employees and teachers, quiz contests, and more will be held in all 38 districts," Stalin said in his X post, which was also accompanied by a video.

The Chief Minister said that he inaugurated the eents with pride under the banner "Thirukkural Thiruvizha - The Grand Festival That Never Fails to Delight Tamils," calling upon people to honour and uphold the values of Valluvar.

Chennai Book Fair Inaugurated

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Stalin inaugurated the 49th edition of the Chennai Book Fair at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, describing it as a long-running knowledge festival and expressing happiness over its continued success.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said he was delighted to inaugurate the long-running knowledge festival and expressed his gratitude to the publishers who have been consistently organising the exhibition over the years.

Kalaignar Porkizhi Award Highlighted

Stalin said it gave him special personal satisfaction that the interest earned from the Rs 1 crore donation made by former Chief Minister Kalaignar is being used to honour outstanding writers. Under this initiative, eminent authors are being awarded Rs 1 lakh each through the Kalaignar Porkizhi award, CM Stalin added.

Emphasising the importance of knowledge, the Chief Minister said the Tamil community should be recognised globally as a knowledge-based society. (ANI)