TVK's Aadhav Arjuna alleges CM MK Stalin has failed as an administrator, accusing the 'DMK family,' including TR Baalu, of profiting from liquor sales. He claims drug and alcohol abuse is rampant, leading to increased crime against women.

Claiming that Chief Minister MK Stalin has "failed as an administrator and a leader", TVK's Villivakkam candidate and General Secretary of Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna alleged that the problem of alcohol and drug abuse has been rampant in the constituency he is contesting in. He alleged several DMK leaders, including the party's Treasurer TR Baalu are profiting off of liquor sales.

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"People want change. After 50 years, people are fed up. Every election, ofcourse, Karunanidhi's time and Jayalalithaa's time were different. After Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, people wanted a good administrator; that's why they elected MK Stalin. However, he has failed as an administrator and as a leader. People always calls him Appa, how can Appa sell liquor worth 25 thousand crore," he said.

DMK Family Accused of Profiteering

"Right now 60,000 crore is controlled by DMK family, with the DMK treasurer Mr Baalu (TR Baalu) running the liquor factory. Former minister and parliamentarian S. Jagathrakshakan. Almost 6 benami companies, factories are run by DMK family. Mr V Sabareesan, Udhyanidhi, MK Stalin factory, that is why they increased 25,000 crore to 60,000 crore. This is a very negative impact on DMK," Arjuna added.

Concerns Over Drug Sales and Women's Safety

Alleging that sale of drugs has increased in the area, he said that women, especially mothers are apprehensive about their safety, seeing an increase in rape and murder cases. "You can see all over Tamil Nadu that drug sales are going on, it is like Punjab actually, so every household, in particular mothers are fed up with liquor sales and drug sales. In Villivakkam there is no street lights, there is no CCTV so everyone is afraid for women's safety. Tamil Nadu has (seen) increase in rape and murder than woman abuse because of liquor and drug sales," he said.

Arjuna Confident of Support from Women Voters

He further alleged that thousands of crores of rupees are being controlled by the "DMK family", naming multiple leaders who have liquor factories and other companies under their name. He said that there is a huge wave of support from specifically women voters from his constituency, expressing confidence in winning the election.

Tamil Nadu Election Overview

Tamil Nadu nears polling in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)