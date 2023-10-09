Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    EC announces Mizoram Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 7, Verdict on December 3

    The schedule of the upcoming Mizoram Election 2023 has been announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday (October 9). The Mizoram election is scheduled to be held on November 7 and the results will be announced on December 3.

    Here's the schedule:

    Date of Notification: October 13

    Last date of nomination: October 20

    Scrutiny of nomination: October 21

    Last day of withdrawal: October 23

    Date of poll: November 7

    Result date: December 3

    The Mizo National Front (MNF) got simple majority in Mizoram assembly after election results were declared. The regional party, led by party president Zoramthanga, ousted the Congress in the Northeastern state.  The MNF has won 26 seats, the Congress has won five seats, the BJP has won one and Independents 8.

    2018 voter turnout : 81.5%

    2018 Total seats (40), vote Share: 

    • BJP:  1, 8%
    • Congress:  4, 30%
    • MNF: 27, 38%
    • IND: 8, 24%

     

