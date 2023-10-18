Mizoram Election 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates for upcoming polls; check details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed that all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will witness voting on November 7, with the vote counting slated for December 3. Notably, the term of the Mizoram legislative assembly is set to conclude on December 17, 2023.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (October 18) unveiled its list of 12 candidates set to contest the upcoming Mizoram polls scheduled for November 7. Among the prominent names in this list, Malsawmtluanga will be representing the Hachhek constituency, Vanlalhmuaka the Dampa constituency, and Lalrinliana Sailo the Mamit Constituency.

Currently, the state is governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF), which clinched 26 seats with a 37.8 percent vote share in the 2018 Assembly elections for Mizoram's 40-seat Assembly. The Congress secured 5 seats, and the BJP won a single seat, with Zoramthanga serving as the current chief minister of the state.