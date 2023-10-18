Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mizoram Election 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates for upcoming polls; check details

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed that all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will witness voting on November 7, with the vote counting slated for December 3. Notably, the term of the Mizoram legislative assembly is set to conclude on December 17, 2023.

    Mizoram Election 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates for upcoming polls; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (October 18) unveiled its list of 12 candidates set to contest the upcoming Mizoram polls scheduled for November 7. Among the prominent names in this list, Malsawmtluanga will be representing the Hachhek constituency, Vanlalhmuaka the Dampa constituency, and Lalrinliana Sailo the Mamit Constituency.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed that all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will witness voting on November 7, with the vote counting slated for December 3. Notably, the term of the Mizoram legislative assembly is set to conclude on December 17, 2023.

    Currently, the state is governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF), which clinched 26 seats with a 37.8 percent vote share in the 2018 Assembly elections for Mizoram's 40-seat Assembly. The Congress secured 5 seats, and the BJP won a single seat, with Zoramthanga serving as the current chief minister of the state.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru IT Raid: Ambikapati's son Pradeep says 'only Rs 20 crore was found, not Rs 42 crore' vkp

    Bengaluru IT Raid: Ambikapati’s son Pradeep says ‘only Rs 20 crore was found, not Rs 42 crore’

    Flights to be suspended for five hours at Thiruvananthapuram airport on October 23; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Flights to be suspended for five hours at Thiruvananthapuram airport on October 23; Here's why

    Kerala: Health Inspector accused of strangulating wife to death gets life imprisonment rkn

    Kerala: Health Inspector accused of strangulating wife to death gets life imprisonment

    Fired without provocation': Two BSF personnel injured as Pakistan rangers open fire in Jammu AJR

    'Fired without provocation': Two BSF personnel injured as Pakistan rangers open fire in Jammu

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-69 October 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-69 October 18 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Stories

    Gaza hospital blast: Israel shares drone footage of before and after Islamic Jihad's rocket misfire (WATCH) snt

    Gaza hospital blast: Israel shares drone footage of before and after Islamic Jihad's rocket misfire (WATCH)

    Ganapath Promo OUT Tiger Shroff's action guarantees never seen before spectacle WATCH SHG

    'Ganapath' Promo OUT: Tiger Shroff's action guarantees never seen before spectacle - WATCH

    Kourtney Kardashian Barker flaunts her baby bump in new photoshoot, see pictures RKK

    Kourtney Kardashian Barker flaunts her baby bump in new photoshoot, see pictures

    Leo release: Tamil Nadu govt declines request for Thalapathy Vijay starrer's screening at 7 am rkn

    Leo release: Tamil Nadu govt declines request for Thalapathy Vijay starrer's screening at 7 am

    Bengaluru IT Raid: Ambikapati's son Pradeep says 'only Rs 20 crore was found, not Rs 42 crore' vkp

    Bengaluru IT Raid: Ambikapati’s son Pradeep says ‘only Rs 20 crore was found, not Rs 42 crore’

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon