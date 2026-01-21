Assam Rifles apprehended five individuals, including three Myanmarese, in Mizoram's Siaha district, recovering Burmese Kyat 3.46 crore. A separate bust on the same day netted another Myanmarese national with 1.75 crore Kyat and contraband.

Assam Rifles apprehended five individuals for their involvement in the illegal transportation of foreign currency, an official release stated on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Assam Rifles recovered foreign currency amounting to Burmese Kyat 3,46,07,000 (Three crore forty-six lakhs seven thousand only) during the apprehension. The apprehended individuals included three Myanmarese and two Indians.

Five Apprehended in Major Currency Bust

As per the release, based on specific intelligence received from its own sources regarding the trafficking of illegal foreign currency, the Assam Rifles launched an operation on Tuesday. A Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established at a road junction in the general area of Laki, Siaha District, Mizoram.

At about 8 pm, the team intercepted two vehicles, and a thorough search of the vehicles led to the recovery of foreign currency amounting to Burmese Kyat 3,46,07,000 (Three crore forty six lakhs seven thousand only) and apprehension of five individuals.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as "Daw Oo Ma Thin" (50), "Dawe Shwe Win" (63), "Daw Kyaut Khine" (21), "Lalhariatpuia" (37), and "Tumzasanga" (34). Of the five apprehended, three women were from Myanmar, and two men were from Mizoram, India.

The recovered illegal foreign currency and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to Police Station Tuipang, Siaha District, Mizoram, for further legal proceedings.

Another Individual Held in Separate Bust

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Rifles apprehended an individual for his involvement in the illegal transportation of foreign currency and the smuggling of tobacco and foreign cigarettes, an official release stated.

The Assam Rifles also recovered foreign currency, along with two cases of smuggled tobacco, worth Rs 50,000, and one case of foreign cigarettes, worth Rs 1,30,000. As per the release, based on specific intelligence received from its own sources regarding the trafficking, the Assam Rifles launched an operation on Tuesday.

During the operation, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established in the general area of Tuipang, Siaha district, to intercept the consignment. At approximately 3:35 am of Tueday, the Assam Rifles team intercepted a tipper, and during the search of the vehicle, there was a recovery of foreign currency amounting to Burmese Kyat 1,75,00,000 (One crore seventy-five lakhs only) along with two cases of smuggled tobacco, worth Rs 50,000 and one case of foreign cigarettes, worth Rs 1,30,000.

One individual identified as "U Phyu Maung" (37), involved in illegal transportation, was also apprehended. According to the official press release, the apprehended individual was a resident of Rakhine State, Myanmar. The contraband and the individual were handed over to Police Station Tuipang, Siaha District, for further legal proceedings. (ANI)