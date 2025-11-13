Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 15 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 45 crore in Ngopa, Mizoram. The joint operation led to the arrest of two Assam residents, marking one of the largest drug hauls in the state in recent times.

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Mizoram Police, recovered 15 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 45 crore in Ngopa, Saitual district, an official statement said.

The operation highlights the continued efforts of security forces to curb the spread of drugs in Mizoram.

Details of the Operation

Acting on specific intelligence about suspicious movement of narcotics along the Ngopa-Saitual Road, the Assam Rifles, together with Mizoram Police, launched a joint operation on the intervening night of November 12 to 13.

A vehicle check post was established in the general area of Ngopa, where a suspected vehicle was intercepted for inspection.

During the search, the team recovered 15 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets. Two individuals, identified as Rabizul Haq, son of Sazuddin, and Naasiruddin, son of Adul Hassan, both residents of Barpeta, Assam, were found in possession of the drugs.

The haul, valued at Rs 45 crore in the market, is one of the largest in the state in recent times.

Investigation and Further Proceedings

The apprehended individuals, along with the recovered contraband and the vehicle, were handed over to the Saitual Police for detailed investigation and further legal proceedings.

Authorities confirmed that the operation was a result of coordinated intelligence-sharing and proactive patrolling to prevent drug trafficking in the region.

This successful seizure underscores the commitment of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in tackling drug-related crimes and safeguarding the northeastern region from the menace of narcotics.

Officials have appealed to citizens to support law enforcement agencies in reporting suspicious activities and ensuring the community remains free from illegal substances.

The operation is expected to significantly disrupt the drug supply chain in Mizoram and send a strong warning to trafficking networks attempting to infiltrate the state.