    Mission Arikomban: Locals protest tusker's translocation to Parambikulam

    Locals argue that bringing Arikomban to Parambikulam, where wild elephants are already a nuisance, will make life more difficult.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Palakkad: The locals of Parambikulam are protesting the relocation of the rogue tusker "Arikomban" on Thursday. They argue that bringing Arikomban to Parambikulam, where wild elephants are already a nuisance, will make life more difficult for the locals.

    Last day, Nenmara MLA K Babu had sent a letter to the Chief Minister and the Forest Minister noting that 'Arikomban' should not be brought to Parambikulam.

    Because of his tendency for plundering ration stores and stealing rice, Arikomban was given the moniker Ari (rice) + komban (tusker)

    At the moment, wild tuskers are a problem in Parambikulam, a location having more than 3000 people. 27 wild elephants that came from Parambikulam in the past year caused significant damage in the Mudalamada Kollamkode area. According to estimates, the crop suffered damage worth Rs. 40 lakh in a single year.

    The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered to transfer of 'Arikomban', the wild jumbo that has been creating a nuisance around Chinnakkanal in Idukki district, to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary in Palakkad district.

    The court issued its order following the submission of a report by a five-member committee to investigate the necessity of Mission Arikomban under the forest department. The report stated that Parambikulam is a habitat for Arikomban. It has food and water readily available for the wild tusker. Besides ordering the elephant to be captured and moved, the court directed that no fireworks or pictures should be taken during the tusker's capture, and no social media celebrations be held.

