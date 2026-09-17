The ERO of New Delhi's AC-40 clarified that names missing from the draft electoral roll doesn't mean final ineligibility. It's part of the Special Intensive Revision, and eligible citizens can apply for inclusion until September 30.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Assembly Constituency-40, New Delhi, on Thursday issued a clarification regarding a media report on names missing from the draft electoral roll under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying that non-inclusion of a name in the draft roll does not by itself constitute a final determination of ineligibility.

The clarification came in response to a media report published on September 16 titled "In seat Kejriwal lost by thin margin, nearly 40% names added before 2025 polls now missing in SIR draft", which raised questions over names not appearing in the draft electoral roll of AC-40, including electors added before the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Clarification regarding the media report titled “In seat Kejriwal lost by thin margin, nearly 40% names added before 2025 polls now missing in SIR draft” published on 16.09.2026 by Newslaundry in social media.@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/ja6ajt2Sfi — CEO, Delhi Office (@CeodelhiOffice) September 17, 2026

Details of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

In its press note, the ERO said the SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi is being conducted pursuant to directions of the Election Commission of India, with the primary objective of ensuring that "no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll."

The ERO said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) undertook house-to-house visits for distribution of enumeration forms and verification as prescribed under the ECI's instructions issued on May 14, 2026. "The Draft Electoral Roll published on 31.08.2026 has been prepared on the basis of the prescribed procedure and verification process," the ERO said, adding that it was based on enumeration forms submitted by electors whose names were present in the electoral roll before the commencement of SIR in Delhi. The enumeration phase was conducted from June 30 to August 17, 2026.

Opportunity for Inclusion and Correction

The ERO further clarified that eligible persons whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll have an opportunity to submit claims for inclusion through Form 6, along with the required declaration and supporting documents, during the claims and objections period from August 31 to September 30. "Non-inclusion of a name in the Draft Electoral Roll does not, by itself, constitute a final determination of ineligibility," the office said.

Case of Blind Relief Association Students

Regarding the non-inclusion of names of students at the Blind Relief Association, the ERO said the students had shifted outside Delhi and were not residing at the said location during the enumeration phase. "The students had shifted to outside of NCT of Delhi and were not residing at the said location during the Enumeration Phase from 30.06.2026 to 17.08.2026," the ERO said, adding that the BLO had correctly placed such voters in the ASDD list.

How to Apply for Inclusion or Correction

The office also said electors whose existing entries require correction or shifting of residence can use the appropriate prescribed form, including Form 8, as applicable. As per the press note, under the provisions of the electoral law, if an elector's name does not exist in the electoral roll and he or she satisfies the eligibility conditions for registration under Section 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and other applicable rules, the person may apply through Form 6 along with supporting documents prescribed by the ECI.

The ERO said applications can be submitted during the claims and objections period from August 31 to September 30 for inclusion in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026. Applications can be submitted physically to the ERO, AERO or BLO, as well as at designated locations, including polling stations. They can also be submitted online through the ECINET mobile application or the Election Commission's voter services portal.

"Electors are therefore advised to verify their names and particulars in the Draft Electoral Roll and make use of the prescribed statutory mechanism if any eligible elector finds that his/her name has not been included or that any particulars require correction," the ERO said.

The office of the ERO, Assembly Constituency-40, New Delhi, said it remains committed to ensuring that all claims and objections are considered objectively and transparently and in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India from time to time. (ANI)