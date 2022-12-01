Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Miscreants hack Jal Shakti ministry's Twitter handle; probe underway

    It is reportedly said that the hacking took place early in the morning on Thursday, but the account was soon restored. Cyber experts and security agencies are investigating the incident.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    Miscreants on Thursday (December 1) briefly hacked the Ministry of Jal Shakti's Twitter handle. It can be seen that this is the second major cyber attack on a government site after the AIIMS-Delhi server was recently hacked.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
