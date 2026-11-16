A minor girl has filed a complaint in Gwalior alleging she was forcibly taken and abused by two men while going to coaching. Police have apprehended one suspect, identified as Imran Lala, and are actively investigating the situation.

Minor Girl Reports Abuse in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): A minor girl has filed a formal complaint at the Bahodapur Police Station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, alleging that she was forcibly taken to a house and subjected to abuse by two young men while on her way to coaching classes, police said here on Monday. Following the complaint, police dispatched teams to trace the accused and have apprehended one of the suspects for questioning.

Speaking to ANI here about the incident, Bahodapur Police Station In-Charge Alok Parihar said, "We received information that a minor girl had come to the police station to file a formal complaint, alleging that two young men had forcibly taken her to a house while she was on her way to coaching classes and subjected her to abuse."

Providing further details on the accused and the ongoing probe, Parihar stated that one of the suspects has been identified as Imran Lala, while the age of the second individual is being verified. "Teams have been dispatched to locate the suspects; one of them has already been apprehended and is currently being questioned. There are two suspects; one is named Imran Lala. We are currently verifying the age of the other individual to determine whether he is a major or a minor. Both reside in the same neighbourhood; they were already acquainted with each other," the police official added. Further questioning and verification in connection with the case are currently underway.

Online Gaming Fraud Bust

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh police have busted an online gaming fraud racket operating from Transport Nagar in Gwalior district, arresting two persons and seizing 27 mobile phones and two laptops, a police officer said. The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Kushwaha, a resident of Hazira in Gwalior, and Guddu, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar. The action was taken based on a tip-off about an online gaming setup allegedly being used to dupe people by luring them into placing money on online games. DSP Crime Branch, Manish Yadav, said the police had been consistently detecting such networks in Gwalior, stressing that the Cyber Crime Wing had also busted around four to five similar setups recently.