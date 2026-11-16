Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the late Ramoji Rao, calling him a visionary who built institutions, transformed Indian media, and consistently contributed to national development through hard work and innovative journalistic integrity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Honors Late Media Visionary Ramoji Rao

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid glowing tributes to late media pioneer Ramoji Rao, hailing his monumental contributions to journalism, media independence, and national development. Amit Shah said Ramoji Rao made contributions to journalism, media and the development of the nation. "Some individuals, through their dedication and hard work, evolve into institutions and systems themselves. Their contributions become an inspiration for the entire nation. Ramoji Rao was one such personality," he said.

Recounting how their personal association began through an unexpected meeting, Shah noted Rao’s profound grasp of socio-political dynamics and his unerring electoral insights. Shah stated, "My introduction to Ramoji Rao was purely accidental. He once offered me a lift in his car, and that was how I got acquainted with him. Every time I met him, I was amazed by his knowledge and understanding. He had clear opinions on various national issues and challenges and always suggested practical solutions. His observations regarding the Uttar Pradesh elections in the past eventually reflected in the election results."

Highlighting Rao's deep national awareness, Shah said that he had a clear understanding of the need to curb insurgency in the northeastern states. Looking back at his 90-year journey, his efforts, vision and service to the nation made significant contributions to India's overall development, he said.

Tracing Rao's humble beginnings to his pioneering footprint in Indian media, drawing parallels with legendary publishers like Ramnath Goenka, Shah detailed how the visionary entrepreneur continuously embraced technological evolution. "Born into an ordinary farming family in Krishna district, Ramoji Rao reached extraordinary heights through hard work, determination and perseverance. He established the Eenadu newspaper to ensure that Telugu readers received truthful information every day. Ramoji Rao can be compared with distinguished personalities like Ramnath Goenka. He constantly adapted to changing times and emerging technologies," Amit Shah said.

Elaborating on Rao's revolutionary steps in broadcasting and his constant forward-looking mindset, Shah shared insights from their final interaction, noting that when private television channels began emerging in India, he took a bold step by launching a 24-hour news channel. He introduced an innovative concept by establishing the ETV network in regional languages across different states. During my last meeting with him, Ramoji Rao told me that he was planning to launch a mobile channel. Today, that vision has become a reality. It was such innovative thinking and foresight that took him to extraordinary heights. Despite facing several pressures, he ensured that his newspaper remained committed to its role as the fourth pillar of democracy," Shah said.

Shah underscored the uncompromising journalistic integrity that defined Ramoji Rao career amidst external pressures. "Every struggle may help individuals establish their position, but those who struggle for values are remembered as great personalities. Ramoji Rao was one such great personality. When he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, a newspaper in Gujarat described it as an honour for the Telugu community and the entire journalism fraternity," Amit Shah said.