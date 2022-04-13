Breaking: Will not resign at any cost, says Minister Eshwarappa

Following protests and attack on BJP party over 40 per cent commission to sanction projects and with a simmering protest against Minister Eshwarappa following the death of a civil contractor, the CM has reportedly asked Eshwarappa to step down. The CM is said to have received communication from High Command.

Panchayat Raj Minister of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa embroiled in 40 per cent commission and contractor Santhosh Patil addressed reporters in Shivamogga on Wednesday and said he will not resign for any reason. Eshwarappa alleged conspiracy behind the suicide case and raised questions about Santhosh's death note and WhatsApp message sent to friends and family before his death.

It was said that the Minister was told by CM Basavaraj Bommai to first resign as CM reportedly received directions from BJP central leaders.

It is said the BJP government fears damage to the party as it is preparing for the election and has arrived at the decision to drop Eshwarappa to save further embarrassment.

Eshwarappa is said to have told that he would follow 'CM's direction' and an indication of him stepping down as per Suvarna News 24x7.

Embarrassment for Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh:

BJP National General Secretary who is in Belagavi to address party leaders and prepare a road map for 2023 Assembly elections was cornered by media persons seeking his response. Section of the media also asked why he could not act as reports say the victim and contractors associations also have brought this to his notice to which he evaded answering. "I will talk once I get all the information. In half an hour will get all the details."

SDPI blocks CM's convoy in Mangaluru:

Taking advantage of the situation, the SDPI which is strong in Karnataka's coastal belt, blocked CM's convoy and raised black flags. The SDPI also is demanding the removal of Eshwarappa.

CT Ravi hints at Eshwarappa's removal:

BJP National General Secretary spoke and opined that the opposition usually would ask the resignation during such a situation. Even if BJP was in opposition, it would have done the same. "Eshwarappa is a senior and experienced leader, to avoid bad names sometimes a decision should be taken in life (political career)," said CT Ravi.

Meanwhile, 40 per cent commission and contractor suicide case, has led all work to be stopped for one month.

Contractor Association President Kempanna held Eshwarappa responsible for the suicide of Santosh Patil and government's involvement in 40 per cent commission case. The association has set a one-month deadline to take steps. He said action should be taken against Eshwarappa, and all the pending bills of contractors should be cleared. If these demands are not fulfilled, all over the state ongoing civil work will be halted.

