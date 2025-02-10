Milkipur by-election: CM Yogi credits BJP’s win to public trust in Modi’s leadership

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the BJP and candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan on their Milkipur by-election victory. He attributed the win to public faith in the UP government's work under PM Modi's leadership, emphasizing service, security, and good governance.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its Milkipur by-election victory, calling it a testament to the common man's faith in the UP government under PM Modi's leadership. He also extended his wishes to BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan for the win.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi wrote,

"Heartiest congratulations to all dedicated party officials and hardworking workers for the historic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Milkipur assembly by-election!

This victory represents the strong trust of the people in the public welfare policies of the 'double engine BJP government' led by respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP Government, which is committed to service, security, and good governance.

Congratulations to the victorious candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan, and heartfelt gratitude to the people of the Milkipur assembly constituency for supporting Uttar Pradesh’s development and good governance journey!"

