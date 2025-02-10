Milkipur by-election: CM Yogi credits BJP’s win to public trust in Modi’s leadership

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the BJP and candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan on their Milkipur by-election victory. He attributed the win to public faith in the UP government's work under PM Modi's leadership, emphasizing service, security, and good governance.

Milkipur by-election: CM Yogi credits BJP's win to public trust in Modi's leadership
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 12:29 PM IST


Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its Milkipur by-election victory, calling it a testament to the common man's faith in the UP government under PM Modi's leadership. He also extended his wishes to BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan for the win.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi wrote,
"Heartiest congratulations to all dedicated party officials and hardworking workers for the historic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Milkipur assembly by-election!

This victory represents the strong trust of the people in the public welfare policies of the 'double engine BJP government' led by respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP Government, which is committed to service, security, and good governance.

Congratulations to the victorious candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan, and heartfelt gratitude to the people of the Milkipur assembly constituency for supporting Uttar Pradesh’s development and good governance journey!"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour shk

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour

Sonia Gandhi criticises Census delay in RS speech, says '14 crore people deprived of NFSA benefits' (WATCH) shk

Sonia Gandhi criticises Census delay in RS speech, says '14 crore people deprived of NFSA benefits' (WATCH)

PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Stay focused, compete with yourself (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Stay focused, compete with yourself (WATCH)

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025, calls it "Mahakumbh" focusing on India's external power dmn

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025, calls it "Mahakumbh" focusing on India's external power (WATCH)

Yogi Adityanath congratulates BJP candidates on their victory in Delhi Assembly elections

Yogi Adityanath congratulates BJP candidates on their victory in Delhi Assembly elections

Recent Stories

RECIPE Learn how to make Priyanka Chopra's favourite cheese paratha ATG

RECIPE: Learn how to make Priyanka Chopra's favourite cheese paratha

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour shk

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon