Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has written to the BMC Commissioner expressing strong displeasure after being excluded from a government function in Colaba, highlighting a breach of protocol regarding the distribution of homes to sanitation workers.

Milind Deora Expresses Strong Displeasure Over BMC Event Snub

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has expressed strong displeasure over not being invited to a government function organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Colaba for the distribution of homes to sanitation workers under the 'Ashray' scheme.

Concerns Over Protocol Breach

According to an official release, taking serious note of the omission, Deora has written a letter to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, raising concerns over the disregard for protocol and the exclusion of an elected public representative from an important government event.

Ceremony Details

The ceremony, held on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, witnessed the distribution of keys to beneficiaries of the Ashray scheme. Several dignitaries, including Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mayor Ritu Tawde, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and senior civic officials, were present.

However, Deora, who represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha and previously served as a two-time MP from South Mumbai and Union Minister, was not extended an invitation, a release said.

Demand for Future Adherence

In his letter to the Municipal Commissioner, Deora highlighted that elected public representatives must be accorded due respect and recognition at government functions, particularly those concerning development initiatives in their constituencies. He has urged the BMC to ensure that established protocol is strictly followed and that all concerned public representatives are appropriately invited and acknowledged at future government events, a release added. (ANI)