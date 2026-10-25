Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu and CM Bhupendra Patel launched a Gujarati biography of Sardar Teja Singh Samundri at the Sabarmati International Book Festival, highlighting his contributions to education and social empowerment.

Book Launch at Sabarmati International Book Festival

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, alongside the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, jointly released a Gujarati translation of the biography of freedom fighter and social reformer Sardar Teja Singh Samundri at the Sabarmati International Book Festival. The book was published by the National Book Trust (NBT) in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat.

After participating in the International Book Festival, Sandhu also visited the Govind Dham Gurudwara in Ahmedabad to seek blessings. Speaking to the sangat (congregation) at the gurudwara, Sandhu highlighted Samundri's historical contributions to the democratisation of society, education, and the empowerment of women, youth, and the Dalit community.

Reflections on Sardar Teja Singh Samundri

"I came to Ahmedabad for the International Book Festival being held here. Today, before heading back to Delhi, I had the good fortune of visiting Govind Dham Gurudwara to seek blessings. At the Sabarmati International Book Festival here, a book about Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, translated into Gujarati, was released yesterday by the National Book Trust in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat. The Chief Minister and I jointly launched the book. His (Sardar Teja Singh Samundri) contributions spanned the democratisation of society, education and what we today refer to as the empowerment of women, youth and the Dalit community. I shared these details with the sangat," he said while speaking to the reporters.

Event Details and CHHAAP Exhibition

Meanwhile, the International Book Festival will remain open to visitors until November 1, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A variety of programmes on Gujarati literature, poetry, ghazals, music, book creation, writing, children’s literature and intellectual discussions will be organised.

Major attractions include a stage, the Children’s Pavilion and the Authors’ Corner in Dome 1, along with the Gyan Ganga Writing Workshop and Vichar Manthan in Dome 2. To promote handicrafts and textiles alongside books, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has organised the ‘CHHAAP Exhibition’. Traditional artworks by more than 92 artisans from across the country have been reimagined by NIFT students and showcased in an attractive format.