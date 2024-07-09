Bangladesh-linked kidney trafficking ring busted by Delhi Police, 7 arrested

The racket, uncovered in collaboration with Rajasthan Police, operated by exploiting vulnerable patients in Bangladesh who were promised lucrative job opportunities in India in exchange for their kidneys.

The Delhi Police crime branch has arrested as many as seven people in connection with a kidney racket which was being operated from Bangladesh. The arrested individuals, including a 50-year-old woman doctor, were involved in nearly 16 illegal transplants in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The racket, uncovered in collaboration with Rajasthan Police, operated by exploiting vulnerable patients in Bangladesh who were promised lucrative job opportunities in India in exchange for their kidneys.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Amit Goel, said that the arrested doctor, identified as Vijaya Kumari, had been employed at a hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar. However, investigations revealed her involvement in facilitating surgeries at a Noida hospital, not affiliated with Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals (IAH) where initial speculations suggested her employment.

In response to the incident, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals clarified Dr. Kumari's non-affiliation with their payroll and said, "The Delhi Police's Crime Branch department had taken custody of a doctor who had been engaged on a fee-for-service basis and not on the hospital's payroll.

"This action is subsequent to an investigation pertaining to procedures carried out at another hospital and prima-facie not related to any action or acts at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals (IAH). Given this action by the police, IAH had placed the doctor under suspension."

Police investigations further revealed that the illegal operations were orchestrated from Bangladesh, where victims were coerced into donating their kidneys under false pretenses, often through forged documentation claiming familial consent.

