Migrant worker dies after falling into pit at plywood company in Kerala

Ernakulam: A migrant labourer from West Bengal died after falling into a pit that was being used to burn waste in Odakkali, Ernakulam on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Nazir Sheikh aged 23.

Also read: 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Madani moves SC after Karnataka cops seek Rs 60 lakh for Kerala visit

The incident happened at a plywood factory in Odakkali when a mound of garbage was set on fire. Normally, the staff burns garbage in the pit to get rid of it. Nazeer fell into a 15-foot-deep pit while trying to control the smoke from the garbage using a hose.

At the Universal Plywood Factory in Perumbavoor, Nazir Sheikh recently assumed control of the security personnel. A sizable mound of waste plywood that has accumulated over time is located close to the plant. Nazir went with a pipe in an effort to put out the fire when he noticed smoke coming from this area. The fire was burning at the bottom of the pit, and Nazir is believed to have fallen into it. It took 12 hours and six fire force units along with two Hitachis to find his body.

Nazir hailed from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

In the meantime, the panchayat alleged that the fire had been caused by illegal trash storage in the plywood factory. The Ashamannur panchayat stated that they had sent a notice to remove the garbage two months prior and that they would not permit the work to proceed if the garbage had not been removed. At the same time, the owners of the Perumbavoor plywood industry insisted that the panchayat find a location for the disposal of the waste generated.