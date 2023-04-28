2008 Bengaluru blast accused Madani moves SC after Karnataka cops seek Rs 60 lakh for Kerala visit

The top court had already given him permission to travel to Kerala and had made clear that he would be responsible for paying the Karnataka Police's expenses during his stay there until July 8.

Bengaluru: The accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast case Abdul Nasser Madani approached Supreme Court after Karnataka Police demanded Rs 60 lakh for covering security expenses during his Kerala visit. The court had already given him permission to travel to Kerala but had made clear that he would be responsible for paying the Karnataka Police's expenses during his stay there until July 8.

On Thursday, Madani's lawyer Kapil Sibal brought up the issue before the Supreme Court and asked that the traveling party be reduced to make it feasible.

According to Live Law, Sibal told in court that "on April 25 they informed us we'll be accompanied by 20 officials and cost would be 20 lakhs/month."

During Madani's prior journey to Kerala in 2018 just five officials were with him, according to Sibal's statement to Justice Ajay Rastogi. Madani has been asked to submit an application by the Supreme Court.

The Karnataka police stated that the accused will be escorted by 20 security personnel till July 8. The enormous amount was calculated by including meals, accommodation, air travel expenses, and special permission for them to go by air. However, Madani's family asserted that they are currently unable to handle such a significant sum. They added that they are discussing the next measures with Supreme Court attorneys and are taking legal action into consideration.

Madani's bail restrictions were relaxed by the supreme court on April 17, allowing him to travel to Kerala and receive Ayurvedic treatment there until July 8.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Madani was accused of involving in the 1998 Coimbatore bombings but was acquitted of all charges after spending nine and half years in Coimbatore Central Prison.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had opposed Madani's relaxation in bail conditions in the Supreme Court. The affidavit states that Madani is accused in a case that threatens the nation's integrity and security.

