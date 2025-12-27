A migrant labourer from West Bengal, Juyel Rana, was allegedly beaten to death in Odisha's Sambalpur. West Bengal Police arrested six people and filed a Zero FIR. CM Mamata Banerjee condemned the incident and offered support to the victim's family.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Following a migrant labourer allegedly beaten to death by a group of unidentified miscreants in Odisha's Sambalpur district, West Bengal Police said that six people have been arrested so far in the incident, and a police team had been sent to Odisha to conduct an enquiry at the place of occurrence. In a post on X, West Bengal police said, "As regards the unfortunate death of Juyel Rana, a young migrant labourer from Suti in Jangipur Police District, on 24.12.25 in Sambalpur, Odisha in the hands of some assailants, a Zero FIR has been registered at Suti Police Station and the same has been transmitted to the concerned Police Station for necessary legal action. 6 persons have so far been arrested in this incident. A police team has been sent to Odisha to conduct enquiry at the place of occurrence."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Necessary arrangements were promptly made to bring the body of the deceased Juyel Rana to his native place. All possible help is being extended by the district administration to the family of the deceased. West Bengal Police stands by the family in this hour of grief. We shall leave no stones unturned to press for the highest possible punishment for the guilty," West Bengal police further shared.

Local Police Detail Altercation

Earlier, SDPO Sambalpur Srimanta Barik on December 25 said that a group of men hit the victim on the head, causing a head injury that led to his death. Speaking to ANI, Srimanta Barik said, "Some labourers lived here, and they worked here as well. They had become friends with the locals... Some men, under the influence of alcohol, went to them to ask for cigarettes, and a fight broke out between the two groups. One group of men hit him (the victim) on the head, causing a head injury that led to his death. Six men have been arrested in connection with this incident, and the others will also be arrested soon."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Condemns Killing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the killing of a migrant worker from Murshidabad district following an altercation in Sambalpur, Odisha. The incident occurred on December 24. In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee shared, "We strongly condemn the brutal oppression and persecution that has descended upon Bengali-speaking people in every BJP-ruled state. We stand by those oppressed, terrified, and tortured migrant Bengali-speaking families, and we will provide all kinds of support to those families. No value can compensate for human lives, but in cases where deaths have occurred, we remain committed to economic compensation."

She added that financial assistance would be provided to the victim's family. "Very recently, various forms of oppression have descended upon some migrant workers from the Jangipur area in the BJP-ruled Odisha state. It is extremely unfortunate that a young migrant worker from the Suti area of Jangipur was beaten to death in Sambalpur on December 24th. Migrant workers in Murshidabad are returning home terrified from Odisha. In this heartbreaking incident, we stand with the families, and our financial assistance to the family of the deceased will also reach them," she said.

Alleges Killing Motivated by Language

The Chief Minister also alleged that the worker was killed for speaking in Bengali. "In all these incidents in BJP-ruled states, our condemnation of the perpetrators and our promise of all kinds of help for the oppressed remain. Speaking the Bengali language cannot be a crime. In the matter of the deceased young Jewel Rana, the West Bengal Police has already filed a zero FIR at Suti Police Station, and six people have already been arrested. A police team from my state has gone to Odisha for investigation," she further added.

Details of the Attack

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm in Shantinagar, when the victim aged thirty, a daily-wage labourer from West Bengal, stopped at a tea stall after returning from work. Three other migrant labourers were present with him at the time.

According to sources, a group of four to five unidentified persons arrived at the tea stall and confronted the labourers, accusing them of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The attackers allegedly demanded identity documents from the group. Despite the labourers producing valid identification papers, the assailants reportedly began assaulting them. While three of the labourers managed to escape, the victim was caught by the attackers and brutally beaten. He succumbed to the injuries on his head at the spot. The assailants fled the area immediately after the incident.

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information and recovered the body. The injured labourers were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Juel's body has been kept at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) morgue, and his family has been informed. (ANI)