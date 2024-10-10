Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHA declares ISIS-inspired Hizb-Ut-Tahrir as a 'terrorist organisation'; cites threat to national security

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday officially designated Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), a radical pan-Islamic group inspired by ISIS, as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    MHA declares ISIS-inspired outfit Hizb-Ut-Tahrir a terrorist organization under UAPA snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 5:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday officially designated Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), a radical pan-Islamic group inspired by ISIS, as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). With this announcement, HuT becomes the 45th organisation to be included in the UAPA's First Schedule, further intensifying the Indian government's efforts to counter extremist threats.

    Founded in Jerusalem in 1953, Hizb-Ut-Tahrir has long pursued a controversial global agenda, seeking to establish an Islamic state and caliphate through jihad. Its ideological foundation, which promotes the overthrow of democratic governments in favor of a worldwide Islamic rule, has made it a focus of international counterterrorism efforts. The group, which operates under the guise of Islamic revivalism, has expanded its influence to various countries, including India, and is known for its methods of radicalizing vulnerable youth and recruiting them for terrorist activities.

    The MHA emphasized the organisation's danger to India's national security, highlighting its mission to destabilize the country's democratic structure. The group has been actively involved in spreading extremist ideologies, conducting ‘Dawah’ meetings to recruit individuals, and using social media platforms and secure messaging apps to encourage youth to join terrorist organisations, including ISIS.

    "And whereas, the central government believes that Hizb-ut-Tahrir is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India," the notification said while declaring the group as a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

    Home Minister Amit Shah's office further reinforced the government’s commitment to combat terrorism, stating that the declaration was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism.

    In a post shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shah’s office wrote, "Pursuing PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared ‘Hizb-Ut-Tahrir’ as a 'Terrorist Organisation'. The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist."

    What the notification said:

    Whereas, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith;

    And whereas, as per clause (m) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the said Act, 'terrorist organisation' means an organisation listed in the First Schedule to the said Act or an organisation operating under the same name as an organisation so listed;

    And whereas, the First Schedule to the said Act contains the list of such terrorist organisations;

    And whereas, 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)' is an organisation which aims to establish Islamic state and Caliphate globally including in India by overthrowing democratically elected Governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country;

    And whereas, the 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)' is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS (which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act at serial number 38) and raising funds for terror activities;

    And whereas, the ‘Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)' is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms, secure apps and by conducting Dawah meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism;

    And whereas, the Central Government believes that ‘Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT)’ is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India;

    Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby makes the following further amendments in the First Schedule to the said Act, namely: -

    In the First Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 44 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely: - "45. 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)' and all its manifestations and front organisations"

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP receives the largest share of Rs 31,962 crore in tax devolution, CM Yogi expresses his gratitude to PM Modi dmn

    UP receives the largest share of Rs 31,962 crore in tax devolution, CM Yogi expresses his gratitude to PM Modi

    Ayodhya's new trauma center to be completed by May 2025 gcw

    Ayodhya's new trauma center to be completed by May 2025

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Veteran industrialist laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai; WATCH gun salute shk

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Veteran industrialist laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai; WATCH gun salute

    How Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata shifted the Tata Nano project from West Bengal to Gujarat snt

    How Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata shifted the Tata Nano project from West Bengal to Gujarat

    Heartwarming! Ratan Tata's beloved dog 'Goa' pays final respects at his funeral (WATCH)

    Heartwarming! Ratan Tata’s beloved dog 'Goa' pays final respects at his funeral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    UP receives the largest share of Rs 31,962 crore in tax devolution, CM Yogi expresses his gratitude to PM Modi dmn

    UP receives the largest share of Rs 31,962 crore in tax devolution, CM Yogi expresses his gratitude to PM Modi

    Taylor Swift donates $5 million to Hurricane Milton relief funds RKK

    Taylor Swift donates $5 million to Hurricane Milton relief funds

    Ayodhya's new trauma center to be completed by May 2025 gcw

    Ayodhya's new trauma center to be completed by May 2025

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Veteran industrialist laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai; WATCH gun salute shk

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Veteran industrialist laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai; WATCH gun salute

    How Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata shifted the Tata Nano project from West Bengal to Gujarat snt

    How Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata shifted the Tata Nano project from West Bengal to Gujarat

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon