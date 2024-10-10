MHA declares ISIS-inspired Hizb-Ut-Tahrir as a 'terrorist organisation'; cites threat to national security

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday officially designated Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), a radical pan-Islamic group inspired by ISIS, as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday officially designated Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), a radical pan-Islamic group inspired by ISIS, as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). With this announcement, HuT becomes the 45th organisation to be included in the UAPA's First Schedule, further intensifying the Indian government's efforts to counter extremist threats.

Founded in Jerusalem in 1953, Hizb-Ut-Tahrir has long pursued a controversial global agenda, seeking to establish an Islamic state and caliphate through jihad. Its ideological foundation, which promotes the overthrow of democratic governments in favor of a worldwide Islamic rule, has made it a focus of international counterterrorism efforts. The group, which operates under the guise of Islamic revivalism, has expanded its influence to various countries, including India, and is known for its methods of radicalizing vulnerable youth and recruiting them for terrorist activities.

The MHA emphasized the organisation's danger to India's national security, highlighting its mission to destabilize the country's democratic structure. The group has been actively involved in spreading extremist ideologies, conducting ‘Dawah’ meetings to recruit individuals, and using social media platforms and secure messaging apps to encourage youth to join terrorist organisations, including ISIS.

"And whereas, the central government believes that Hizb-ut-Tahrir is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India," the notification said while declaring the group as a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Home Minister Amit Shah's office further reinforced the government’s commitment to combat terrorism, stating that the declaration was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism.

In a post shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shah’s office wrote, "Pursuing PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared ‘Hizb-Ut-Tahrir’ as a 'Terrorist Organisation'. The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist."

What the notification said:

Whereas, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith;

And whereas, as per clause (m) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the said Act, 'terrorist organisation' means an organisation listed in the First Schedule to the said Act or an organisation operating under the same name as an organisation so listed;

And whereas, the First Schedule to the said Act contains the list of such terrorist organisations;

And whereas, 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)' is an organisation which aims to establish Islamic state and Caliphate globally including in India by overthrowing democratically elected Governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country;

And whereas, the 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)' is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS (which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act at serial number 38) and raising funds for terror activities;

And whereas, the ‘Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)' is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms, secure apps and by conducting Dawah meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism;

And whereas, the Central Government believes that ‘Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT)’ is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India;

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby makes the following further amendments in the First Schedule to the said Act, namely: -

In the First Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 44 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely: - "45. 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)' and all its manifestations and front organisations"

