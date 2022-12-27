Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chanda, Deepak Kochhar move Bombay High Court claiming illegal arrest by CBI; plea turned down

    On Friday, the Kochhars were called to the agency headquarters and arrested after a brief questioning session. The CBI has alleged that they were evasive in their responses and did not cooperate in the investigation.

    Chanda Deepak Kochhar moves Bombay High Court claiming illegal arrest by CBI plea turned down AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    The Bombay High Court on Tuesday (December 27) turned down the petition of former managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak challenged the arrest made by the CBI and claimed it as an illegal move. The vacation bench told the couple that it won't intervene in the matter and told the court to approach a regular bench when the court re-opens after vacation.

    The couple were arrested last week over alleged irregularities in loans provided to Venugopal Dhoot's Videocon Group. As they approached the high court, the Kochhars stated that they were arrested without prior sanction under Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

    Also read: Delhi Mayor Battle: Rekha Gupta named as BJP candidate against AAP

    The petitioners also sought directions from the court to quash and set aside remand order. However, the vacation bench of HC said there was no urgency and the petitioners can approach the regular court on January 2.

    The couple also sought quashing and setting aside of the FIR registered against them by CBI. Venugopal Dhoot was also arrested on Monday in the Videocon loan fraud case.

    Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Saturday (December 24) remanded Chanda and Deepak Kochhar in the custody of the CBI till December 26 in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies.

    Also read: 'Ensure treatment for everyone': Health Minister directs hospitals amid Covid mock drills

    On Friday, the Kochhars were called to the agency headquarters and arrested after a brief questioning session. The CBI has alleged that they were evasive in their responses and did not cooperate in the investigation.

    Reports said that the agency is likely to move at a swift pace to file the first charge sheet in the case, in which the Kochhars could be named along with Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Opposition stage 'Warkaris' like protest against Shinde-led Maharashtra govt over corruption by ministers - adt

    Watch: Opposition stage 'Warkaris' like protest against Shinde-led Maha govt over corruption by ministers

    Delhi Mayor Battle Rekha Gupta named as BJP candidate against AAP gcw

    Delhi Mayor Battle: Rekha Gupta named as BJP candidate against AAP

    Ensure treatment for everyone': Health Minister directs hospitals amid Covid mock drills AJR

    'Ensure treatment for everyone': Health Minister directs hospitals amid Covid mock drills

    Delhi govt school teachers to be deployed at IGI airport on COVID duty during winter vacation gcw

    Delhi govt school teachers to be deployed at IGI airport on COVID duty during winter vacation

    Border row: Maharashtra CM Eknath Sinde to move resolution in assembly today; check details AJR

    Border row: Maharashtra CM Eknath Sinde to move resolution in assembly today; check details

    Recent Stories

    Yearend 2022: Mirabai Chanu rules Indian weightlifting as another year delivers another set of medals-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Mirabai Chanu rules Indian weightlifting as another year delivers another set of medals

    iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S22+ more Know top 5 deals of Flipkart year end sale gcw

    iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S22+ & more: Know top 5 deals of Flipkart year-end sale

    Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam loses her calm, throws boiling water on Vikas Manaktala - WATCH vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam loses her calm, throws boiling water on Vikas Manaktala - WATCH

    Freak weather impacted world's refrigerator, but global warming is a bigger concern

    Freak weather impacted world's refrigerator, but there is a bigger concern

    Watch Opposition stage 'Warkaris' like protest against Shinde-led Maharashtra govt over corruption by ministers - adt

    Watch: Opposition stage 'Warkaris' like protest against Shinde-led Maha govt over corruption by ministers

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon