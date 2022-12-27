Chanda, Deepak Kochhar move Bombay High Court claiming illegal arrest by CBI; plea turned down

On Friday, the Kochhars were called to the agency headquarters and arrested after a brief questioning session. The CBI has alleged that they were evasive in their responses and did not cooperate in the investigation.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday (December 27) turned down the petition of former managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak challenged the arrest made by the CBI and claimed it as an illegal move. The vacation bench told the couple that it won't intervene in the matter and told the court to approach a regular bench when the court re-opens after vacation.

The couple were arrested last week over alleged irregularities in loans provided to Venugopal Dhoot's Videocon Group. As they approached the high court, the Kochhars stated that they were arrested without prior sanction under Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

The petitioners also sought directions from the court to quash and set aside remand order. However, the vacation bench of HC said there was no urgency and the petitioners can approach the regular court on January 2.

The couple also sought quashing and setting aside of the FIR registered against them by CBI. Venugopal Dhoot was also arrested on Monday in the Videocon loan fraud case.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Saturday (December 24) remanded Chanda and Deepak Kochhar in the custody of the CBI till December 26 in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies.

On Friday, the Kochhars were called to the agency headquarters and arrested after a brief questioning session. The CBI has alleged that they were evasive in their responses and did not cooperate in the investigation.

Reports said that the agency is likely to move at a swift pace to file the first charge sheet in the case, in which the Kochhars could be named along with Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group.