The Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, S Krishnan, visited Tripura and inaugurated the "Cyber Bharat Setu" workshop in Agartala. The event was organised by the Department of Information Technology (DIT), Government of Tripura, in collaboration with Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), MeitY, under the theme "Cyber Bharat Setu: Bridging States, Securing Bharat."

The two-day national cybersecurity drill and workshop, held on November 11 and 12 at Pragna Bhavan, aims to enhance the state's cybersecurity awareness, preparedness, and response capabilities.

Key Cybersecurity Initiatives Launched in Tripura

S Krishnan said, "Today's program covered three major events. First, the Tripura Cyber Security initiative was officially launched. Second, the Cyber Security Campaign, which will run throughout this month, was also inaugurated. Third, the Cyber Security Setu, a Government of India program aimed at strengthening cooperation between states to enhance cyber security, was launched as well. In total, these three important programs were inaugurated today."

Strengthening Cyber Resilience Through Collaboration

The workshop focuses on strengthening cyber resilience through expert-led training sessions, hands-on exercises, and scenario-based simulations. The Cyber Bharat Setu initiative seeks to build a cyber-resilient India by promoting regional cyber capabilities, proactive defense, and collaborative response mechanisms. It emphasises capacity building, information sharing, and coordinated efforts to safeguard India's digital infrastructure, economy, and national security.

Tripura Cyber Security Policy 2025 Unveiled

During the event, Tripura Cyber Security Policy 2025 (TCSP 2.0) was also formally launched by S. Krishnan. The new policy addresses evolving cyber threats and aims to create a secure, citizen-centric cyber ecosystem. It focuses on protecting IT and ICT infrastructure, strengthening institutional frameworks, enhancing capacity building, and fostering public-private partnerships to build a cyber-secure and resilient Tripura.

State-Wide Cyber Awareness Campaign Kicks Off

In continuation of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) celebrated in October 2024, which focused on improving awareness and resilience, Tripura Cyber Security Awareness Month 2025 (TCSAM 2025) was launched under the theme "Cyber Jagruk Tripura." The campaign was inaugurated by S. Krishnan, along with other dignitaries. The TCSAM 2025 mascot, "Raksha Mitra", was also unveiled during the ceremony to make the campaign more engaging and relatable.

Like the previous year, TCSAM 2025 will be observed throughout the month across the state, with DIT Tripura leading the initiative in collaboration with various stakeholders. The campaign will include interactive and capacity-building activities aimed at promoting cyber hygiene and awareness among citizens, students, and government employees across Tripura. (ANI)