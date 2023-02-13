Mehrauli murder case: Aaftab Poonawala files pleas for certificate release, proper soft copy of chargesheet

Mehrauli murder case: In his applications, Aaftab Amin Poonawala claimed that the prosecution 'intentionally' provided a digital copy of the chargesheet 'which cannot be read' and that he had been 'falsely implicated' in the case.

The accused in the Mehrauli murder case, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposed of her body after chopping it into several pieces, asked the court on Monday, February 13, to release his educational certificates to pursue further education and for a 'proper' digital copy of the charge sheet.

In his applications, Poonawala claimed that the prosecution 'intentionally' provided a digital copy of the chargesheet 'which cannot be read' and that he had been 'falsely implicated' in the case.

On February 7, a court in this city took cognizance of the Delhi Police's chargesheet and scheduled the case for further proceedings on February 21.

The first application, filed by Poonawala's counsel advocate, MS Khan, said that he had been 'falsely implicated in the current case' and was 'languishing' in Tihar Jail. Additionally, it noted that the applicant or accused desires all of his certificates as he wishes to pursue his studies.

It also said that Poonawala 'urgently' needed stationery items like a pen, pencil, and notebook. In the second application, Poonawala asked for a 'proper' soft copy of the chargesheet to be given to him. A 6,629-page chargesheet was submitted by the Delhi Police on January 24.

"The charge sheet was given to the applicant at the most recent hearing, but the provided chargesheet in the soft copy or a pen drive is improper as the prosecutor intentionally provided it, which cannot be read," read the application.

It claimed that the pen drive was 'overloaded' and not supported by advanced computers and that the video footage was 'mismanaged.'

The application continued, "Therefore, it is prayed that this court may kindly be pleased to pass an order directing the investigating officer to supply the soft copy in a folder-by-folder manner, and the video footage may be in other pen drives as filed in the charge sheet."

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Mehrauli murder case: Police say Aaftab used saw to cut Shraddha's hands, blowtorch to disfigure her face

Also Read: Shraddha murder case: Police files 3,000-page chargesheet, list 100 witnesses, narco test; check details

Also Read: Shraddha murder case: Aaftab used saw to chop Walkar's body into pieces, says post-mortem report