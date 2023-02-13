Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mehrauli murder case: Aaftab Poonawala files pleas for certificate release, proper soft copy of chargesheet

    Mehrauli murder case: In his applications, Aaftab Amin Poonawala claimed that the prosecution 'intentionally' provided a digital copy of the chargesheet 'which cannot be read' and that he had been 'falsely implicated' in the case.
     

    Mehrauli murder case: Aaftab Poonawala files pleas for certificate release, proper soft copy of chargesheet - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    The accused in the Mehrauli murder case, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposed of her body after chopping it into several pieces, asked the court on Monday, February 13, to release his educational certificates to pursue further education and for a 'proper' digital copy of the charge sheet.

    In his applications, Poonawala claimed that the prosecution 'intentionally' provided a digital copy of the chargesheet 'which cannot be read' and that he had been 'falsely implicated' in the case.

    On February 7, a court in this city took cognizance of the Delhi Police's chargesheet and scheduled the case for further proceedings on February 21.

    The first application, filed by Poonawala's counsel advocate, MS Khan, said that he had been 'falsely implicated in the current case' and was 'languishing' in Tihar Jail. Additionally, it noted that the applicant or accused desires all of his certificates as he wishes to pursue his studies.

    It also said that Poonawala 'urgently' needed stationery items like a pen, pencil, and notebook. In the second application, Poonawala asked for a 'proper' soft copy of the chargesheet to be given to him. A 6,629-page chargesheet was submitted by the Delhi Police on January 24.

    "The charge sheet was given to the applicant at the most recent hearing, but the provided chargesheet in the soft copy or a pen drive is improper as the prosecutor intentionally provided it, which cannot be read," read the application.

    It claimed that the pen drive was 'overloaded' and not supported by advanced computers and that the video footage was 'mismanaged.'

    The application continued, "Therefore, it is prayed that this court may kindly be pleased to pass an order directing the investigating officer to supply the soft copy in a folder-by-folder manner, and the video footage may be in other pen drives as filed in the charge sheet."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Mehrauli murder case: Police say Aaftab used saw to cut Shraddha's hands, blowtorch to disfigure her face

    Also Read: Shraddha murder case: Police files 3,000-page chargesheet, list 100 witnesses, narco test; check details

    Also Read: Shraddha murder case: Aaftab used saw to chop Walkar's body into pieces, says post-mortem report

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Mayor Election Polls postponed again as Supreme Court to hear matter for Feb 17 over voting rights gcw

    Delhi Mayor election postponed again as Supreme Court to hear matter for Feb 17

    Aero India 2023: HAL is developing an Indian Multi Role Helicopter

    Aero India 2023: HAL is developing an Indian Multi Role Helicopter

    Aero India 2023: Meet HLFT-42, the aircraft that will train pilots for 5th generation fighter jets

    Aero India 2023: Meet HLFT-42, the aircraft that will train pilots for 5th generation fighter jets

    They are living in fool's paradise': IUML leader slams trans-man's pregnancy AJR

    'They are living in fool's paradise': IUML leader slams trans-man's pregnancy

    Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri 'happy' Prabhakaran is alive; expresses desire to meet LTTE supremo snt

    TN Congress chief KS Alagiri 'happy' Prabhakaran is alive; expresses desire to meet LTTE supremo

    Recent Stories

    Rakhi Sawant reveals husband Adil Khan Durrani's girlfriend Tanu Chandel is 'pregnant' - WATCH vma

    Rakhi Sawant reveals husband Adil Khan Durrani's girlfriend Tanu Chandel is 'pregnant' - WATCH

    2023 Hyundai Verna bookings open diesel engines axed design teased ahead of launch gcw

    New Hyundai Verna bookings open, diesel engines axed; design teased ahead of launch

    Eoin Morgan quits franchise cricket: From Dinesh Karthik to Kevin Pietersen - wishes pour in for ex-KKR star snt

    Eoin Morgan quits franchise cricket: From Dinesh Karthik to Kevin Pietersen - wishes pour in for ex-KKR star

    Mahashivratri 2023: Here's how to get tickets to Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center's celebrations - adt

    Mahashivratri 2023: Here's how to get tickets to Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center's celebrations

    Prabhas charges zero remuneration for his upcoming film titled Raja Deluxe; know more details vma

    Prabhas charges zero remuneration for his upcoming film titled Raja Deluxe; know more details

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon