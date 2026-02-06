An NDRF team is at the blast site in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills after an illegal coal mine explosion killed 18. CM Conrad Sangma vowed action and announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia, while PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the victims' kin.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Friday arrived at the blast site in Thangskai area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills to carry out rescue and recovery operations after an explosion in an illegal rat-hole coal mine that claimed eighteen lives.

Government Vows Action, Announces Compensation

A day earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured that action would be taken against individuals responsible for the incident. He announced that the Meghalaya government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. He said that any illegal activities will not be tolerated, as the government has promoted scientific mining.

"Individuals who are involved in any illegal activities, action will be taken. Whoever is responsible for this incident will face very strict action. We will not let go of anybody who is involved in this," Sangma said while addressing a press conference here.

"At the same time, with the start of scientific mining, it is expected that all miners will apply for the mining. Now, there is an option. These are things that cannot be tolerated anymore. Those involved in any mining activities should not engage in illegal activities that can endanger lives. We are waiting for further report that comes in. Based on that, I will be in regular touch with the press," he added.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ex-gratia worth Rs 2 lakh each for the families of 18 victims who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Those who have been injured in the incident in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district will be given ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each. The incident has left one person with burn injuries.

"Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO posted on X. (ANI)