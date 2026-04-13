At least 10 people were arrested in Meerut's TP Nagar area for firing nearly eight rounds. Police said the incident occurred on the night of April 11-12, and the accused were arrested within hours along with weapons and two vehicles.

At least 10 people were arrested after allegedly firing nearly eight rounds in Meerut's TP Nagar area, police said.

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Police Detail Swift Arrests

Circle Officer Saumya Asthana said on Sunday that the incident took place on the intervening night of April 11 and 12, following which police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within a few hours. "On the intervening night of April 11-12, TP Nagar police received a report that around eight rounds of aerial firing were carried out by some youths. The police took immediate action and, within a few hours, arrested about 10 accused along with the weapons used in the incident and two vehicles," Asthana said.

Case Registered Under BNS, Arms Act

She added that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. "A case has been registered against the accused under serious sections of the BNS, Arms Act. Further legal action is being taken," the CO said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)