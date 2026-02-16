MDMK MP Durai Vaiko submitted a six-point proposal to DMK's Kanimozhi for the 2026 election manifesto. Key demands include declaring Tiruchirappalli the second capital of Tamil Nadu, a Metro Rail project, and a new TNSTC transport division.

Durai Vaiko, Member of Parliament from Tiruchirappalli and Principal Secretary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), on Monday met Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Deputy General Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Chairperson of the party's 2026 Assembly Election Manifesto Committee, to submit key proposals for inclusion in the party's upcoming election manifesto.

During the meeting on Monday, Durai Vaiko handed over a memorandum outlining six major demands to foster development, create employment, and advance education in Tamil Nadu.

MDMK Submits Six-Point Development Plan

He said, "The memorandum includes the formation of a separate TNSTC transport division headquartered in Tiruchirappalli." In addition, he also proposed the "Declaration of Tiruchirappalli as the second capital of Tamil Nadu."

Other key demands submitted include "Granting priority to the implementation of a Metro Rail project for Tiruchirappalli," and "Establishment of a 'University City' in Tiruchirappalli."

Further, Durai Vaiko also recommended "Development of the Trichy-Manapparai SIPCOT into a global electronics and manufacturing hub," and "Establishment of exclusive hostels in New Delhi for socially and economically disadvantaged students from Tamil Nadu pursuing higher education in premier institutions, including the University of Delhi, along with provision of free laptops."

He further added, "These initiatives are essential for the overall development of Tamil Nadu, advancement of students, and generation of employment opportunities for youth."

DMK Assures Consideration

Durai Vaiko expressed gratitude to Kanimozhi MP for hearing the proposals. He said, "I am thankful to Kanimozhi MP for patiently listening to the proposals and assuring that they would be considered for inclusion in the DMK's 2026 Assembly Election Manifesto."

The proposals are expected to be reviewed by the DMK's manifesto committee as the party prepares its strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, with a focus on infrastructure, education, and employment generation in key regions such as Tiruchirappalli. (ANI)