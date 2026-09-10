The MCD has ordered a time-bound survey of unsafe and dilapidated buildings across all 12 city zones. The move, following a building incident in Satya Niketan, instructs officials to identify high-risk structures and take priority action.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered a time-bound survey of unsafe and dilapidated buildings across all 12 zones of the city, with officials instructed to identify high-risk structures and take priority action, including sealing and demolition wherever required.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma on Thursday. Deputy Commissioners and Executive Engineers from all 12 MCD zones attended the meeting, along with Standing Committee Deputy Chairperson Satyapal Singh and Leader of the House Jaibhagwan Yadav.

The meeting comes in the wake of the building incident in Satya Niketan and renewed concerns over illegal construction and the safety of old and vulnerable structures in the city. Sharma directed officials to prepare a priority list of buildings considered to pose the greatest risk, particularly in old markets, densely populated neighbourhoods and structures located close to roads, markets and other public places.

Survey Directives and Deadlines

Officials have been asked to submit a detailed report within a week, covering the number of buildings surveyed, notices issued, structures sealed, partial or complete demolitions carried out and cases that remain pending. “The objective is not merely to collect data, but to prevent potential accidents in time,” Sharma said, stressing that buildings already declared unsafe should be dealt with without delay through vacation, sealing or demolition, as permitted under the rules.

Accountability for Illegal Construction

The MCD has also directed officials to take action, as per rules, regarding the unauthorised fifth floor of the building involved in the Satya Niketan incident. Sharma said negligence in cases where illegal construction affects the structural safety of a building would not be tolerated. Responsibility, she said, would be fixed on officials found to have failed to act despite being aware of unauthorised construction.

Members of the Standing Committee and councillors also raised concerns about illegal construction and unsafe buildings during the meeting and offered suggestions on improving enforcement.

PG Accommodations Under Scrutiny

Paying guest (PG) accommodations operating from unsafe or dilapidated buildings will also come under the MCD's scrutiny. Officials have been asked to submit details of the ongoing survey of PG accommodations across Delhi and identify cases where such facilities are being run from structurally unsafe buildings.

The MCD will assess the structural condition of such buildings and take action wherever necessary. The move is significant given the large number of people who live in rented rooms and PG facilities, particularly in densely populated parts of the capital.

Proposal for Dedicated Engineering Team

Sharma also called for the MCD to have its own dedicated team of structural engineers to assess the safety of buildings. She said structural assessment is a critical part of preventing building-related accidents and argued that having in-house structural experts would allow the civic body to independently evaluate buildings and respond more effectively to complaints.

Complaint Verification and Zonal Responsibility

Officials have also been told to verify complaints about unsafe buildings within a fixed timeframe. Complaints received from residents, councillors, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other sources are to be reviewed regularly, with all zones required to report on the action taken.

The MCD has also sought greater accountability for illegal construction at the ward and zonal level. Sharma directed officials to identify responsibility wherever unauthorised construction is taking place and said officers and employees could face accountability if they fail to act despite being aware of violations.

The message from the review meeting was clear: unsafe structures and illegal construction cannot be allowed to become accident risks, and officials will be expected to act before a building emergency occurs rather than after one. (ANI)