The MCD has suspended Junior Engineer Vikas Kumar Gupta following the demolition of Jagriti Mishra's animal shelter. The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry and provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to support the shelter's restoration.

MCD Suspends Official Following Shelter Demolition

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended Junior Engineer (Building) Vikas Kumar Gupta for alleged demolition at animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra’s shelter in the national capital. The move comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Jagriti Mishra and assured action in the case.

“Shri Vikas Kumar Gupta, Junior Engineer (Building), Outer North Zone, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, having BMID 40033050, is placed under suspension with immediate effect as a disciplinary proceeding against the said official is contemplated,” the MCD order read.

“The said official shall be paid subsistence allowance as per rule and shall not leave the station without permission during the suspension period. The headquarters for the official during the suspension period shall be the Office of Superintending Engineer, Outer North Zone,” the order stated.

Government Response and Financial Aid

On Sunday, Rekha Gupta met Jagriti Mishra and offered support. She also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund.

“We have taken all necessary action to ensure that animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra receives every possible support. An inquiry into the Junior Engineer’s conduct has been ordered, and police have been directed to register a case against those responsible. District Magistrate has been instructed to assist her in setting up the animal shelter. Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from CM Relief Fund has also been assured. Our government will not tolerate harassment of citizens or misuse of authority. Those found guilty will face strict action under the law,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Bribery Allegations and AAP Clarification

The case stemmed from bribery allegations, later leading to bulldozer action at the shelter. However, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh also met Jagriti Mishra and clarified that the party has no connection with the alleged bribery or demolition.

“Today, met with her and clarified the situation, stating that AAP has no connection to this matter. After the conversation, Jagriti Ji expressed regret over her statement, and the misunderstanding that had arisen in this case was resolved,” AAP said in a statement on X. (ANI)