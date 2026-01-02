Delhi's Rouse Avenue court convicted an MCD Junior Engineer and two others for demanding a bribe to allow house construction. The court found sufficient evidence of a conspiracy, with one accused caught red-handed accepting the bribe money.

The Rouse Avenue court has recently convicted three people, including MCD's Junior Engineer, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe for allowing the construction of a house. It was alleged that the complainant was threatened if the demand was not fulfilled. One accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Court Finds Sufficient Evidence for Conviction

While convicting the accused, the court said there was sufficient evidence to hold all three. The CBI registered a case in 2024 on a complaint filed by Arun Kumar Gupta. Special Judge (CBI) Shailender Malik convicted Surender Kumar, Surender Kumar Jangra and MCD Junior Engineer Ramesh Chand Jain.

"Therefore, all three accused persons are held guilty for the offence under Section 7 of the P.C. Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), read with Section 120B of IPC," Special Judge Malik said in a judgment of December 24.

The court concluded that there is sufficient evidence that Surender Kumar and Surender Kumar Jangra demanded the bribe, and that Surender Kumar was found red-handed accepting it, which was recovered from his possession. The court further concluded that there is sufficient evidence on the record that Surender Kumar and Surender Kumar were doing so in connivance and conspiracy with Ramesh Chand Jain, who was actually working as JE in MCD.

Details of the Bribery Demand

It was alleged that on March 18, 2024, the accused demanded Rs. 30,000 to allow construction of the complainant's house at the behest of Ramesh Chand Jain. This was reported to the CBI. Accused Surender Kumar was arrested while accepting the bribe of Rs. 15,000.

The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on the sentence on January 5. (ANI)