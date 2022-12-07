Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD Election Result 2022: BJP beats AAP, triumphs all three wards in Satyendar Jain's constituency

    Satyendar Jain became an election topic between AAP and BJP as several CCTV footage showed the VIP treatment received by the minister in the Tihar Jail. The leaked videos of the Delhi minister showed Jain receiving a massage from another prisoner who was a rape accused. 

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 2:25 PM IST

    Following the latest development, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all three wards in Satyendar Jain's constituency, Rani Bagh, Paschim Vihar, and Saraswati Vihar.

    BJP's Shikha Bharadwaj Gupta won ward number 58 Saraswati Vihar, BJP candidate Vineet Vohra won ward number 59 Paschim Vihar, and Jyoti Agarwal of the BJP won ward number 60 Rani Bagh. 

    On Wednesday, BJP slammed the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and asked how long he will shield his jailed minister Satyendra Jain after all the three wards under Jain's Shakur Basti constituency went to BJP. 

    BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Satyendra Jain's constituency of Rani Bagh, Paschim Vihar, and Saraswati Vihar is won by the BJP in all three wards. How long can Kejriwal continue to defend a corrupt minister who has not received bail from the courts for five months?"

     

    As the counting began at 8:00 am, the AAP and the BJP were locked in a neck-and-neck battle. The BJP led in the early trends, but AAP overtook it as the results were announced and passed the halfway point. The BJP remained in second place, breathing down AAP and effectively eliminating the Congress from the race.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
