A Delhi court remanded MCD Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Kumar Mishra and an administrative officer to one-day CBI custody. They were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe from an MCD employee for a favour in a departmental probe.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday remanded MCD Deputy Commissioner Lt. Col. Abhishek Kumar Mishra, and co-accused Devanshu Gautam to one-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a bribery case.

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Details of the Alleged Bribe

Mishra, a Colonel serving on deputation with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Gautam, an administrative officer, were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from an MCD employee facing departmental proceedings in exchange for favours.

According to the CBI, "The bribe money has been recovered from Gautam after he accepted the same on behalf of Mishra." The agency stated that Gautam later delivered the amount to Mishra's wife, from whose residence the cash was subsequently recovered.

The CBI arrested the Deputy Commissioner and the Administration officer for the alleged offence of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4 Lakh from another employee of MCD who is facing department proceedings in order to extend him a favour.

Court Proceedings and Custody Order

Special Judge (CBI) Dig Vinay Singh granted one-day custody to interrogate both officers after hearing the submissions of CBI and counsel for the accused persons. The CBI had sought two days of custody.

"In the considered opinion of this Court, one day police custody of both the accused seems justified for the above mentioned reasons and purposes," Special Judge said.

The court ordered, "Both the accused are accordingly remanded to police custody for one day and will be produced tomorrow on 01.04.2026 at 3.00 PM. Medical examination of both the accused should be conducted while bringing them back tomorrow."

Arguments in Court

The CBI sought two days’ police custody to confront the accused persons and to identify other conspirators or beneficiaries, if any.

Advocate Deepak Prakash, along with DS Kohli and Pooja Deepak, appeared for Abhishek Kumar Mishra and opposed the prayer for police custody. The court rejected the submissions and granted one day of police custody.

Background of the Complaint

It is alleged that one Mukesh Kumar Sharma and his colleague Gajender Kumar, both working in MCD, were under suspension and their departmental inquiry was being conducted by Colonel Abhishek Kumar Mishra, posted as Deputy Commissioner in Shahdara (North), MCD, Delhi.

Allegedly, Devanshu Kumar Gautam, working as an Administrative Officer in MCD, acted as a mediator and conduit of Mishra and demanded a bribe of Rs 4 Lakhs from the complainant on behalf of Mishra in order to extend favour in the departmental proceedings.

Mukesh Kumar lodged a complaint with the CBI on March 27, and acting on the Complaint the CBI caught Devanshu Kumar Gautam red-handed after he accepted the bribe from the complainant in his car at Rajghat Parking.

Investigators said Gautam informed Mishra over the phone after receiving the money and later delivered it to his residence, leading to Mishra's arrest.

The agency has also claimed to possess recorded conversations as part of the evidence. (ANI)