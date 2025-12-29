MCD has initiated the budget process for 2025-26 and 2026-27, with Zonal Committees presenting proposals. The focus is on a public-centric budget, enhancing revenue without new taxes, and increasing transparency in expenditure.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated the process of finalising the Revised Budget Estimates for the financial year 2025-26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026-27. In this regard, a special meeting of the Standing Committee was convened, during which the Chairpersons of various Zonal Committees presented the budget proposals of their respective zones. Budget proposals were presented by the City-Sadar Paharganj, West, Central, Keshav Puram, Civil Lines, Rohini, Karol Bagh, South, Najafgarh, Shahdara North, Shahdara South and Narela zones, MCD said in a press release.

A Public-Centric Roadmap for Development

Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, stated that all suggestions received from the zones will be incorporated to prepare a public-centric and practical budget. She emphasised that the budget is not merely a document of income and expenditure, but a roadmap to guide the development of the city and to meet the expectations and needs of citizens. She added that to address the imbalance between income and expenditure, it is necessary to reduce the financial deficit while enhancing revenue through various means, so that adequate budgetary provisions can be made for development projects without imposing any additional financial burden on the Corporation.

Focus on Revenue Enhancement and Transparency

Chairpersons of the Zonal Committees offered various suggestions and particularly stressed two key aspects--exploration and expansion of additional revenue resources, and transparency in expenditure.

Proposals to Augment Corporation's Revenue

During the meeting, the Chairperson of the Zonal Committee also highlighted several potential sources to augment the Corporation's revenue, including optimal utilisation of community centres and identifying new residential and commercial properties to bring them under the tax net. It was emphasised that traditional revenue sources such as property tax, advertisement fees, parking charges and license fees should be simplified and streamlined to encourage more citizens to pay taxes honestly. For this purpose, online portals, digital payments and a single-window system should be promoted. It was also assured that in all these efforts, it should be ensured that no additional tax burden is imposed on the common citizen.