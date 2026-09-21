BSP chief Mayawati targeted the Samajwadi Party, questioning its PDA concept and the saffron colour of its 'PDA Rath'. She alleged the move was driven by electoral self-interest and claimed the Muslim community is now shifting towards the BSP.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday questioned the Samajwadi Party’s PDA concept ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, alleging that the party had changed the meaning of the acronym according to electoral considerations.

In a post on X, Mayawati also questioned the colour scheme of the SP’s proposed ‘PDA Rath’, saying it featured less of the party’s traditional red and more saffron, which she linked to the RSS and BJP. https://x.com/Mayawati/status/2101878303233872116?s=20 She questioned whether the change represented an electoral strategy and whether the SP had lost confidence in securing Muslim votes. “The 'PDA Rath' (chariot) promoted by the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief for the upcoming UP assembly elections features less of the party's signature red and more of the RSS/BJP's 'saffron' hue (saffronization); consequently, people are debating whether this is merely a chameleon-like change of colours driven by electoral self-interest, or if the SP chief has lost faith in securing the Muslim vote,” she wrote.

Mayawati on Muslim vote bank

Mayawati claimed that the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh had supported the SP in previous elections but alleged that this did not prevent the BJP from forming governments at the state and central levels. She claimed that sections of the community were now moving towards the BSP, comparing it with the support she said the party had received from upper-caste, including Brahmin, voters. “Moreover, the Muslim community in UP is acutely aware of the bitter reality that despite overwhelmingly voting for the SP in past elections, the party failed to prevent the BJP from forming governments at both the state and central levels; thus, they question the wisdom of repeatedly 'wasting' their votes on the SP. In this regard, they are rapidly shifting their allegiance toward the BSP, much like the upper-caste—and specifically the Brahmin—community has done,” she said.

BSP's 'Iron Lady' governance

She also defended the BSP’s record on crime control, law and order and governance, saying the party had prioritised public welfare and development. She further said, “BSP has repeatedly demonstrated—particularly regarding crime control, law and order, and the rule of law—that it can deliver excellent governance characterised by an 'Iron Lady' approach, while also prioritising broad public interest, welfare, and development; the state is in dire need of such leadership for the benefit and well-being of all sections of society.”

SP's strategy questioned

Mayawati questioned the SP’s use of the term PDA, saying it had been variously expanded to refer to ‘Pichhda’ and ‘Dalit’, as well as ‘Pandit’ or Brahmin. She also criticised the SP for using blue attire, associated with the BSP, and accused the party of attempting to project itself as Ambedkarite.

BSP's 'Sarvajan Hitay' ideology

The BSP chief said her party followed the Ambedkarite ideology and the principle of “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay”, which she described as working for the welfare and happiness of all. Mayawati said the BSP advocated self-respect and dignity for everyone, along with access to food and employment, and claimed that this was why the party commanded respect across sections of society.

The SP’s proposed ‘PDA Rath Yatra’ is based on its outreach formula of backward, Dalit and minority voters ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)