BJP MP Anurag Thakur hailed recent poll victories in Jaipur as a public endorsement of his party's governance. He also cited wins in university elections as a blow to opponents and criticised the Congress party's political culture and stance on women.

Poll Victories a 'Stamp of Approval'

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday said recent poll victories across multiple fronts are a clear validation of the party's governance, stating that recent electoral triumphs in Jaipur serve as a definitive public endorsement of governance performance. Visiting the "Pink City" for scheduled parliamentary engagements, Thakur, while addressing the media at the airport, pointed to the party's decisive successes in local body elections as proof of effective administration by the state government and Chief Minister over the preceding 32 months.

"A meeting of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee is scheduled for today. I am also delighted to be here in the 'Pink City' of Jaipur. The BJP's landslide victory in the local body elections serves as a stamp of approval on the performance of the BJP government and the Chief Minister over the past 32 months," Anurag Thakur told reporters here.

Thakur asserted that the growing wave of support extends well beyond municipal contests, highlighting strong showings in high-profile campus elections, including student union elections at Panjab University and Delhi University, emphasing the poll victory deals a severe blow to the peddlers of jhooth ki goonj. “It deals a severe blow to the peddlers of 'jhooth ki goonj' not just in one place, but across multiple fronts, be it the elections at Panjab University or Delhi University. The youth of the country have voted for the BJP and its ideology," Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur Slams Congress Culture

The BJP MP further reacted to Gandhi's student outreach event, claiming that the initiative exposed the declining political culture of the opposition. "We used to think that the Congress party's performance was merely poor, but now their lack of decency is also becoming apparent, showing just how low the party has stooped. On one hand, you have a Prime Minister who speaks of honouring and caring for his elderly mother; on the other, look at the jibes and remarks directed at an elderly woman from Rahul Gandhi's stage. This reveals the Congress party's values and their mindset regarding women,” he added.

Expanding his critique, Thakur pointed to past opposition remarks directed at President Droupadi Murmu and accused the Congress of stalling crucial gender representation reforms. “Recall the comments made by Congress leaders when Droupadi Murmu became the President of the country. When the Women's Reservation Bill is discussed, Congress refuses to step forward to implement it, citing issues like the delimitation bill. Congress does not want the women of this country to secure 33 per cent reservation in Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha; that is why they are neither supporting the bill nor engaging with it," he said.

Jaipur Mayoral Election Heats Up

On Sunday, Rajasthan BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore hit out at Congress over allegations of cross-voting in the upcoming Jaipur Municipal Corporation mayoral election, saying such attempts would not succeed.

Reacting to the issue of cross-voting, Madan Rathore said, "They (Congress) used to level allegations against us. Now, Congress claims that cross-voting will work in their favour. What does this imply? It means they ought to look within and examine their own actions. They used to accuse us of 'managing' things; now, they are the ones attempting to do the managing. They want to engineer cross-voting. No matter how hard they try, even if they bang their heads against the wall, it simply won't happen," he added.

The remarks came ahead of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Mayor election, scheduled to be held on September 25. The election will be conducted through voting by elected members of the Municipal Corporation. The Rajasthan Election Commission has issued the schedule for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections. Candidates filed their nomination papers on September 18 and 19, while scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on September 21. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 22.

BJP Confident in Mayoral Candidate

Earlier, BJP mayoral candidate Sunil Kothari filed his nomination papers for the post of Mayor in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation election. Jaipur City BJP President Amit Goyal, while speaking on Kothari's candidature, dismissed reports of any rebellion within the party and expressed confidence in his nomination.

"Sunil Kothari is a man of serious and dignified character who has left a lasting impression through his work and conduct during his long tenure with the BJP; he has always guarded his reputation zealously. I am certain that his experience and knowledge will be invaluable," Goyal said.

On reports of dissent within the party, he said, "As for any talk of rebellion within the party, there is no such thing. In the BJP, a dedicated worker does not hesitate once a decision is made; we stand united as one, and the question of rebellion simply does not arise. "

In the Rajasthan urban local body elections, the BJP secured a majority in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board. Out of 146 wards where results were declared, the BJP won 78 seats, while the Congress secured 53 seats and independent candidates won 15 wards. The BJP is now preparing for the mayoral election, with party leaders expressing confidence in Sunil Kothari’s candidature. (ANI)