BSP President Mayawati urged for a smooth Winter Session of Parliament, appealing to both the government and opposition to address key public issues like Delhi's air pollution and problems with the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists.

Mayawati Appeals for Smooth Functioning of Parliament

Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati on Monday expressed hope that the Winter Session of Parliament will address important matters concerning the public, as she appealed to both the opposition and treasury benches to ensure the smooth functioning of both houses.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Mayawati said matters such as Special Intensive Revision, Delhi air pollution need the attention of the House. "The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, and like every session, there is an expectation that this one too will be quite tumultuous. However, our party desires that both Houses of Parliament be conducted in a well-organized and peaceful manner, so that crucial and important issues concerning the nation and public interest--particularly the severe distress caused by air pollution in the national capital Delhi and other areas, the practical difficulties and objections arising from the intensive revision of the voter list, i.e., the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and the troubles faced by BLOs, the primary officials responsible for this task, including the tragic incidents of suicides being committed by them--can be properly discussed, and meaningful efforts can be made toward finding appropriate solutions," Mayawati wrote.

The BSP supremo said that Parliament must function smoothly to ensure that the broader national and public interest is served. "Mere exchange of accusations will not suffice; rather, to serve the broader national and public interest by ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament, both the ruling side and the opposition must rise above narrow political interests and demonstrate complete sensitivity and seriousness--this is our firm appeal," she said.

Winter Session Commences

The Winter session of the Parliament is set to begin today. The government has listed a total of 13 Bills for consideration during the Winter Session, many of which have not been examined by a Standing Committee. The Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12. (ANI)