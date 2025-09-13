Mauritius PM Dr. Navin Ramgoolam visited Ayodhya, offering prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Accompanied by his wife and a 30-member delegation, he praised India-Mauritius cultural ties and was warmly welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath.

Reaffirming the faith of crores of Hindus in Lord Shri Ram, Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navin Chandra Ramgoolam bowed before Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Friday. He was accompanied by his wife, Veena Ramgoolam, and a 30-member delegation. The visiting Prime Minister first offered prayers at the grand Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, where he and his wife performed rituals for public welfare.

With this, he became the second head of state, after the Prime Minister of Bhutan, to offer prayers at the temple. Earlier around noon, Dr. Ramgoolam landed at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the airport to formally welcome the Prime Minister. Upholding the tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', CM Yogi presented him with a bouquet and a memento. A red carpet was laid out, and the Prime Minister was received with Vedic chants, kalash aarti, flower showers, and the rhythmic sounds of drums, nagadas, and shankh, filling the atmosphere with spirituality.

Bowing his head at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple, the PM prayed for strengthening the ties between the two countries. He spent about half an hour in the temple complex and also saw the construction work at the temple complex.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the visit of the Prime Minister of Mauritius is a symbol of cultural unity between India and Mauritius. Prime Minister Dr. Ramgulam also expressed happiness after visiting the sacred land of Ayodhya and showed his devotion towards Lord Ram.

At the temple premises, a special short film on the construction of the Ram Mandir was presented to Prime Minister Dr. Navin Chandra Ramgoolam and his delegation by the Tata Group. The film highlighted the grandeur, craftsmanship, and distinctive features of the temple, with details explained by CDO Krishna Kumar Singh. Later, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured the visiting leader by presenting him with a scale model of the temple, while his wife, Veena Ramgoolam, was felicitated with an angavastra.

It is worth mentioning here that the relations between India and Mauritius go beyond diplomacy, deeply rooted in culture and spirituality. A large part of Mauritius’s population is of Indian origin, with strong devotion towards the Ramayana, Lord Ram, and Indian traditions. The story of Ram is still alive in Mauritius’s festivals, literature, and cultural life. Hence, Prime Minister Ramgulam’s visit to Ayodhya is considered a step towards further strengthening ties between the two nations.

Strict security arrangements were in place for the Prime Minister’s visit to Ayodhya. From the airport to the temple, every corner was guarded by police and security forces, with the entire route was monitored through CCTV cameras. Inside the temple complex, police and ATS teams were in full control of the VIP visit.